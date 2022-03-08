Cumberland County: True sale proceeds of Claremont won't be known for months

For $22.25 million, Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center will shortly be in the hands of Allaire Health Services.

How much of that money Cumberland County will have after expenses, however, may not be known for months.

The county announced Monday that the settlement date for the transfer of ownership of the facility is set for March 13 at 12:01 a.m. Commissioners Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo voted yes to approve the transfer of ownership, and Commissioner Jean Foschi voted no.

That announcement came nearly eight months after the county reached an agreement with Allaire in July for the sale of the county-owned nursing home.

A closing date had been expected by the end of 2021, with the county building its 2022 budget around the idea that it would not be operating Claremont. That budget includes a $4.5 million subsidy to Claremont’s account from the county’s general fund to replace projected losses. That expense would not occur, at least in full, assuming a prompt closing on the nursing home last year.

The county has also paid Allaire as the management consultant for the facility while the final details of the sale were being brokered.

DiFilippo said Tuesday that due to how accounting works at the county it will take about two to three months before they know how much the county incurred with paying Allaire to operate Claremont ahead of the final sale.

Eichelberger said there are close-out costs as well as retirement issues to consider in the deal. There are outstanding bills, which included hazard pay and other bonuses for workers at the nursing home during COVID. The pandemic, he felt, was also a significant reason why the sale transfer took as long as it did.

"It's a complex transaction," he said, adding there was also a fire safety compliance issue holding up the transfer. "We did what we could, and they were apparently undertaking another transaction, which they're free to do. I don't know if it could have resolved any earlier — maybe a little earlier. We were negotiating a pretty big asset."

Foschi, the lone Democrat on the board, said she believes the delay was due to Allaire having the power at the negotiating table.

"The designation of primary and secondary bidders created a situation where the county has no leverage in the transaction," she said. "When Transitions as primary bidder exited the original deal, Allaire as secondary bidder took their place, leaving the county with no leverage in negotiations."

Foschi argued that with the county apparently willing to go through with the sale and unwilling to walk away from the table, Allaire was "in the driver's seat in this transaction."

"I think the taxpayers of Cumberland County have not been protected in this transaction because of that," she added. "The delays in the transaction have been a drain on the taxpayers and a source of emotional distress and uncertainty for nursing home residents and employees."

Sale funds

Eichelberger said those funds used by the county from the general fund to cover the operating expenses during the delay is something he'd like to see be paid back when the county realizes the final proceed tally.

It's one of a number of ideas he said he has regarding how those proceeds could be used, but he said he's not sure when the board will officially look at those options.

Foschi said there haven't been any official discussions among the commissioners regarding the proceeds, though she said a benevolent fund proposed by the Citizens Saving Claremont group was a "great idea." The group had asked the commissioners in February to consider converting the proceeds of the sale into a trust fund that would be aimed at enhancing existing services for the county's neediest seniors.

Foschi noted that discussions must still be had about how such a fund would work and who would run it before the commissioners vote on any options.

DiFilippo likewise said he's interested in hearing the proposal and discussions over what to do with the money.

"... I would entertain discussion on possibly assigning some of those proceeds to a fund or organization to help our neediest seniors," he said. "There could be several ways to do this, and I am not locked into any specific option until we have robust discussion."

Though there is still more to discuss when it comes to the proceeds, DiFilippo said he's glad the Claremont deal has nearly been finalized and is hopeful about the nursing home's future.

"It [the deal] was a lot of hard work," he said. "I'm looking forward to the nursing home succeeding. I think in time it will. The whole nursing home industry has been hit hard."

Eichelberger said he'd like residents to understand that just because the sale will go through Sunday, that doesn't mean it's the end of the county's relationship with Claremont.

"In this transition, we want to be helpful to Allaire," he said. "It's not just washing our hands of it. ... We have an obligation to help them be as successful as they can."

