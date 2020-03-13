Cumberland County to shut Claremont to visitors Friday

Cumberland County announced Friday that it is suspending all visitation to Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the county-owned nursing home, with an exception for end-of-life events.

Visitation will be cut off at 4 p.m. Friday, according to county communications director Samantha Krepps, in light of the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The county had previously announced that visitation to CNRC was being discouraged but would still be allowed with visitors subject to temperature screenings and questionnaires about possible exposure to COVID-19.

Nursing home staff are under strict requirements for hand-washing and other preventative measures to isolate CNRC's vulnerable population from exposure, the county said.

Shutting down visitation was based on recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Krepps said.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued guidance last week recommending that nursing facilities suspend visitation from individuals who show any symptoms of illness or who have traveled to an area where community spread of COVID-19 has been confirmed.

