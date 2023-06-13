Cumberland County will be responsible for paying about a quarter of the maximum $5.5 million in costs involved in a regional effort to replace phone systems used for answering 911 calls.

County commissioners last week passed a motion in support of the four-county 911 SCIC-Net phone system with a total cost not to exceed $5,503,920.

In October, the commissioners approved a resolution to enter Cumberland County into an inter-governmental agreement with South-Central Inter-County Communications Network — or SCIC-Net — a partnership that also includes Dauphin, Adams and Franklin counties.

That agreement established the governance between the counties in the lead-up to the project phase where requests-for-proposals were solicited from vendors interested in supplying the equipment to upgrade the phone systems.

Partnership officials have narrowed the number of requests from the initial eight to four and are using the highest bid as the maximum, not-to-exceed cost estimate for the equipment portion of the project, said Bob Shively, director of public safety for Cumberland County. “They have pending demos with the four proposals.

“We would be responsible for about a quarter of that cost, which would be prorated based on equipment needs,” Shively told the commissioners last week. Cumberland County has already received an $815,922 grant from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to help pay for its share in the project, he said.

The worst-case scenario is Cumberland County could be looking at another $400,000 in costs, Shively said. But an exact figure on the balance depends on which request for proposal is accepted by the partnership.

The four counties routinely process calls from locations along their common borders or from cellphone calls that have been misrouted into a neighboring county, Shively said in October. Aside from proximity, they use similar equipment with the same life cycle coming due for replacement.

SCIC-Net is timing the replacement of the phone systems with a broader initiative by PEMA to move county and regional networks toward Next Generation 911.

The current infrastructure is decades-old and based on technology that was designed in the 1970s, said Jeff Boyle, deputy director of 911 at PEMA. He said iPhones and other forms of social media are incompatible with the outdated infrastructure, driving the need for a switchover to a digital system.

The goal in October was to have all 61 of Pennsylvania’s 911 centers connect with a statewide fiber network within 18 months. The network would enable better use of geographic information system mapping to pinpoint callers to first-responders dispatched to a scene.

The statewide fiber network will also have the ability to transmit photographs and video direct from an incident. This would enable first-responders to better size-up and prepare ahead of their arrival, Shively said in October.

Last week, the Cumberland County commissioners also gave staff the go-ahead to apply for a $14,000 grant to cover the salary costs of correctional officers involved with the incarceration of undocumented criminal aliens with criminal charges housed at the county prison.

The grant is available through the Bureau of Justice Assistance State Criminal Alien Assistance Program, Warden Travis Shenk said. He told the commissioners that, in recent years, the grant ranged from $20,000 to $22,000.

“It’s a decrease,” Shenk said. “The reason for that is we had less undocumented aliens coming through the prison.”

In other action, the commissioners also approved a request from the department of facilities management to have an elevator in the Dennis Marion Building replaced at a cost of about $100,000.