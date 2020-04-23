Cumberland County temporarily furloughs 156 employees due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland County Commissioners voted Thursday to temporarily furlough 156 county employees effective Sunday, April 26.

County officials said in a news release that reduced revenues and increased COVID-19 expenditures, specifically personal protective equipment (PPE), are the main reasons for the furloughs, which will save the county $335,000 per month.

County officials said the county will continue healthcare benefits for furloughed employees until at least July 31.

"Given the impact that COVID-19 has had on our county, we made the necessary decision to temporarily furlough 156 staff members," said Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger. "Our employees are the backbone of county government; we had to make important decisions to temporarily reduce operations to only the essential functions necessary for public safety, and maintaining county government."

Employees working in the Cumberland County Prison, Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coroner’s Office and the Department of Public Safety will not be part of by the reduction in staff. The county employs about 1,200 people overall.

County officials said the commissioners worked with each department to make the furlough decisions.