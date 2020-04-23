Cumberland County temporarily furloughs 156 employees due to COVID-19

Cumberland County Commissioners voted Thursday to temporarily furlough 156 county employees effective Sunday, April 26.
County officials said in a news release that reduced revenues and increased COVID-19 expenditures, specifically personal protective equipment (PPE), are the main reasons for the furloughs, which will save the county $335,000 per month.
County officials said the county will continue healthcare benefits for furloughed employees until at least July 31.
"Given the impact that COVID-19 has had on our county, we made the necessary decision to temporarily furlough 156 staff members," said Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger. "Our employees are the backbone of county government; we had to make important decisions to temporarily reduce operations to only the essential functions necessary for public safety, and maintaining county government."
Employees working in the Cumberland County Prison, Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coroner’s Office and the Department of Public Safety will not be part of by the reduction in staff. The county employs about 1,200 people overall.
County officials said the commissioners worked with each department to make the furlough decisions.
“The effects of this pandemic are unprecedented; the results of which are unknown,” Eichelberger added. “We care for our employees, their livelihood and their families; and we are committed to recalling employees as soon as possible.”
According to the news release employees are eligible to apply for unemployment compensation benefits at the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, Office of Unemployment Compensation, beginning Monday, April 27.
