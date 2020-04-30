× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pennsylvania Senate Republicans — led by two Cumberland County state senators — moved Thursday to subpoena Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration for information on its waiver process for business closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest salvo in the political battle over Pennsylvania’s pandemic policies.

State Sens. Mike Regan and Doug Mastriano led the charge in the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, which Regan chairs, accusing Wolf of being unnecessarily opaque.

“Never before in the history of this commonwealth, going back to its founding in 1681, has a governor wielded so much power with so little transparency,” Mastriano said.

Democrats accused Regan and the GOP of “political theater” in attempting to force information from Wolf for their own purposes instead of working through Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, who announced earlier on Thursday that his office would audit Wolf’s process for deciding which business could and could not open during the pandemic lockdown.

“This audit is warranted and it best serves the people of Pennsylvania,” said Democratic Sen. Pam Iovino. “Finding deficiencies simply to find fault does not serve the people of Pennsylvania.”

During a discussion on the Senate floor, Regan said that Wolf had told Senate leaders that a subpoena was “the best path forward” for the information they sought, a claim repeated at a follow-up press conference by Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman.

The claims are “not accurate,” according to Wolf spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger.

“What is accurate is that the administration has committed to disclosing information about the business closure and exemption process, and recently provided testimony to the Senate regarding that forthcoming disclosure,” Kensinger wrote in an email, adding that Wolf was “looking forward” to working with DePasquale on the audit.

Democrats and Republicans have widely agreed that the waiver process — put in place after Wolf’s March order restricting activity to life-sustaining business only — has been inconsistent, but acknowledged that Wolf’s administration was scrambling to operate under unforeseen circumstances.

“The process was flawed. I don’t believe there was disagreement about that from anyone,” Iovino said.

The waiver process allows businesses to apply to the Department of Community and Economic Development to receive permission to operate despite not being on Wolf’s list of permitted activities.

The DCED said it had received over 42,000 waiver applications by the April 3 deadline, and department secretary Dennis Davin told a Senate committee last week that his staff was coming close to being done reviewing the waivers and releasing more information, although he declined to give a specific date.

Republicans have focused on the vagaries of the waiver process as a rationale to try to force Wolf to re-open Pennsylvania on an accelerated schedule, with the Legislature holding party-line votes two weeks ago on bills that would have required Wolf to permit business activity along more permissive federal guidelines. Wolf vetoed the measures.

GOP legislators have made it clear that they believe the majority of the state’s economic stasis is not due to the COVID-19 pandemic itself, but Wolf’s overly restrictive policies.

“Unfortunately, [Wolf’s] cure is worse than the virus,” Mastriano said Thursday, arguing Wolf’s decisions “are leading to the ruination of our citizens.”

The subpoenas, signed by Regan to be sent to Davin and Wolf, ask for a response by Friday, May 8, the same day that Wolf has said some areas of Pennsylvania will be allowed to partially re-open.

Senate Republicans could take Wolf to court for violating their legal subpoena power if the deadline is not met, Corman said.

Democratic Senator Lindsey Williams, the minority chair of the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, said Republicans are “grandstanding for clips that will be used in future campaign advertisements,” and questioned why the committee was not working on legislation to address the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state’s veterans’ homes.

The Southeastern Veterans’ Center in Chester County has seen 26 residents die of COIVD-19, according to a report this week from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“But we aren’t talking about that today in the veterans’ affairs committee,” Williams said.

Wolf has defended his pandemic lockdown strategy as offering more flexibility and direct oversight than other states.

“We’ve tried to do this in a way that isn’t us saying 'one size fits all,’” Wolf said at a recent press conference. “Have we made calls that some people might question? Yeah, but I think this is a better system than I’ve seen in other states.”

“The governor’s list of essential and non-essential businesses went above and beyond what other states have put in place,” Mastriano said Thursday, a common sentiment among Wolf’s critics.

Pennsylvania’s number of new daily COVID-19 cases has stabilized throughout much of April, a possible sign that Wolf’s order is meeting its ultimate goal.

The economic downside is 1.7 million Pennsylvanians filing for unemployment in the last few weeks, a problem exacerbated by overloads at the state Labor Department that have delayed unemployment benefits.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

