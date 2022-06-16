Cumberland County sets July 1 deadline for pandemic recovery grant applications

Businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations have until 4:30 p.m. July 1 to apply online for a pandemic recovery grant from Cumberland County.

The county has made $46.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds available in grants ranging from a minimum of $50,000 up to a maximum of $2 million each.

Grants are available to support mental and physical health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Experts will review the applications under each category to develop recommendations to bring before Cumberland County commissioners, who have final say over how ARPA funds are allocated, said Kirk Stoner, county director of planning.

“There’s a lot of interest,” he said. “We have multiple inquiries every day.” Aside from responding to emails, Stoner has attended about 20 meetings with would-be applicants interested in grants under the infrastructure category.

“I just answer their questions on what may or may not make for a more competitive application,” Stoner said. “We don’t want to put out a grant process and not provide guidance on the best way to complete the application. I can tell from the meetings the applicants appreciate that.”

Since ARPA funding has to be spent by the end of 2026, the county will look at projects that are ready to move forward within a four-year timeframe, Stoner said.

The county also requires a 30% match for all grants except for mental and physical health services, which require no match. Applicants can request a waiver from the requirement to provide a match based upon financial need and other criteria.

The county is looking at a mid- to late summer announcement for grant awards, Stoner said.

“A lot of this is unknown,” he said. “We don’t know how many applications we’re going to get. Based on the number of emails, we believe we’re going to have a substantial response to it. We want to make sure we have adequate time to give everyone a fair and equitable look at the applications. That’s why we really don’t have a date nailed down.”

As of Monday, there was no pre-determined allocation for each of the three categories of grants, Stoner said. “We want to see the number of applications we get overall and the impact of those proposals.”

From there, a judgment call may be made to allocate a certain amount of money per category or base the recommendations on which projects have the most impact, regardless of the category.

The American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021. This legislation includes $350 billion in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for eligible state, county and local governments.

Of the $350 billion, Cumberland County was awarded $49,214,152. In September, the commissioners approved the allocation of $2.5 million of ARPA money to three local higher education institutions, awarding $1.4 million to Central Penn College, $600,000 to Messiah University and $500,000 to Shippensburg University.

Since then, the county has gathered input on how to allocate the remaining $46.7 million. The sources include input from focus groups, a public survey process and networking by staff members in various county departments.

Officials used this input to formulate the following primary goals for the balance of the funds:

• Improve the physical and mental health of county residents directly or indirectly impacted by COVID-19.

• Revitalize Cumberland County communities negatively impacted by COVID-19.

• Restore and deliver government services impeded, delayed or canceled by COVID-19.

Applicants can apply for grants online at www.ccpa.net/CCRG. Those with questions or who need assistance in completing an application can send their questions and contact information to renewcumberland@ccpa.net.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

