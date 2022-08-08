Cumberland County seeks state funding to streamline land use map

The Cumberland County Planning Department has applied for state funding to streamline the future land use map included in the county's comprehensive plan.

County Planner Kirk Stoner said the current county map is a compendium of local maps derived from municipal comprehensive plans that range from being “way out-of-date” to “more current.”

As a result, the county map lacks consistency and has too much detail with 11 to 12 categories of future land use, Stoner said. This creates problems for the department whenever staffers are asked to determine whether a proposed municipal comprehensive plan or zoning ordinance/amendment is in line with goals in the county comprehensive plan, he said.

“We want to rework the [county] map, decrease the number of future land use categories and provide more specific guidance of what we believe as a county are smart growth measures,” Stoner told the county commissioners last week.

The county has requested $30,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to pay half the estimated $60,000 in costs to rework the county map and make other adjustments to the county comprehensive plan, Stoner said.

To pay the $30,000 local match, the county plans to use $20,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds allocated for administrative purposes and $10,000 from the county planning grant program, he said.

Earlier this year, the county pursued an agreement where consultants applied to be on call if the county needed services, Stoner said. “Since they are pre-qualified, we’ve selected Michael Baker [International of Pittsburgh] to be the consultant on this work.”