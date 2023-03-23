The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners is looking for a resident interested in serving on the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation (CAEDC) executive committee.

Interested residents should send a resume and letter of intent to county Chief Clerk Stacy M. Snyder, by mail to the commissioners’ office at One Courthouse Square, Suite 200, Carlisle, PA 17013, or email at commissioners@cumberlandcountypa.gov.

The executive committee includes the chairman, vice-chairman, secretary and treasurer of the CAEDC Board of Directors, along with an individual designated by the commissioners. The committee provides recommendations to the board of directors, evaluates operations, employee relations and implements recommendations from the CAEDC chief executive officer for day-to-day operations.

The successful candidate for the vacancy will serve until January and is subject to appointment or re-appointment by the commissioners. Committee meetings are held the second Tuesday of every month from 8-9:15 a.m.

Some criteria for consideration include knowledge of nonprofit corporations, including governance and organizational development issues. Also helpful would be knowledge of economic development and entrepreneurship, workforce development, or tourism and marketing.

CAEDC is an independent, county-chartered nonprofit corporation responsible for providing economic development and tourism promotion services to the Cumberland Valley, which includes Cumberland County and the Southcentral Pennsylvania region.

The corporation is led by an executive director who reports to the board of directors. Members of the board of directors are appointed by the county commissioners.