Cumberland County will host a tire collection event Monday through Wednesday, May 15-17, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the county recycling center, 1001 Claremont Road, Carlisle.

Residents need to pre-register online for a specific time and date to drop off tires at the center. Appointments are available first-come first-serve in 15-minute intervals by calling the county’s Recycling & Waste Department at 717-240-6489 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Recycling & Waste and Vector Control departments have partnered with Keep Cumberland County Beautiful to host the tire collection as a pilot program.

Tires that are improperly disposed can leach toxic chemicals, which contaminate soil and water. Tires also provide breeding grounds for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of West Nile Virus.

Tire piles also pose a fire hazard. Tire fires are known for being difficult to extinguish and create an abundance of smoke, which carries toxic chemicals, contributing to air pollution.

More information is available on the Recycling & Waste and Vector Control websites or by calling 717-240-6489.