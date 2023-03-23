Cumberland County plans to host a town hall meeting on Monday, April 3, to receive public input on the impact of a potential crisis surrounding a projected $2.5 million deficit in its mental health system budget.

Preparations have been completed to hold the meeting in the Lower Allen Township municipal building from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Mental Health Director Annie Strite told the county commissioners Wednesday.

The meeting will include a panel discussion involving Strite, a township police officer, a Mechanicsburg Area School District official, a family member of a child with mental illness and two individuals in recovery from mental illness.

Two weeks ago, Strite attended a news conference during which she mentioned that the lack of sustainable state funds combined with the increased costs of providing services has forced Cumberland County into a crisis mode.

At the time, Strite outlined a multistep strategy to mitigate as much as possible the impact of a fiscal crisis that already undercuts the efficiency of programs, stretches staff to the limit and has a negative ripple effect on other county departments.

During a county finance meeting Wednesday, Strite gave an update on how the news conference resulted in widespread media coverage detailing the challenges facing the county and the potential that the commissioners may have to authorize program cuts to balance the budget.

Recently, she attended a stakeholder meeting of mental health department staff, outside service providers and advocacy groups to closely review the budget for possible cuts.

“We’re trying to figure it out,” she said. “We’re struggling. There’s very little we can cut and not hurt the community. I’ve very concerned about the implications.”

Cuts to preventative services in local schools could affect Juvenile Probation and Children & Youth services, Strite said. She added that 70% of her department’s budget pays for residential services to help adults with mental health illness.

“If we cut residential services, the impact will be more arrests and homelessness,” Strite said, noting how, on top of that, the county has a clause within its contracts with service providers requiring a 60-day notice on potential program costs.

Since the fiscal year on many service contracts ends on June 30, the commissioners have until April 30 to decide whether program cuts are warranted to offset the projected shortfall.

Earlier this month, Gov. Josh Shapiro presented his first state budget outlining a number of proposals that include $20 million more in mental health funding to Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

“Everyone is hopeful for the proposed budget increase,” Commissioner Chairman Gary Eichelberger said. “But nobody is in a position to predict success, failure or something in between.”

Whatever the outcome, the county can expect a long path to negotiations among state lawmakers whose ultimate decision could take place well after the county has to decide on program cuts and contract commitments, Eichelberger said.

Testing unit

The impending fiscal crisis in mental health services was a factor in the commissioners’ decision Wednesday to once again table a proposal to accept a $1.5 million state grant to establish a firearms testing unit for the forensic investigation division of the District Attorney’s office.

The commissioners in October authorized District Attorney Sean McCormack to apply for a Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

The commission allocated the money toward the purchase of specialized testing equipment and the construction of an addition to the county forensics lab located at 1601 Ritner Highway. The grant will also cover the salaries and benefit of two full-time lab employees for five fiscal quarters starting in late 2023 and extending through 2024, division director Eric Radnovich told the commissioners.

Once the grant is spent, however, the county would have to build into its general fund budget the cost to maintain the testing unit personnel. Those annual costs would range from $152,657 in the first year to $176,929 by year five, according to cost projections by McCormack.

During the meeting Wednesday, McCormack presented the commissioners with data showing an increase of crime involving firearms, along with letters from local police chiefs that support the concept of a county-run firearms testing unit.

In making his case, McCormack noted that, all too often, guns seized by local police departments are kept in storage in their evidence rooms and are never sent out for testing at the Pennsylvania State Police lab due to the heavy backlog of cases.

Having its own testing unit would enable Cumberland County to cross-check seized firearms and spent shell casings with records available on a nationwide database to determine if any matches exist with crimes in other jurisdictions, according to McCormack.

Eichelberger questioned both the practicality and urgency of accepting a grant for a testing unit when the county is confronted with a fiscal crisis in mental health services that may require the commissioners to channel emergency funds.

“I don’t have information on whether we could afford to do both right now,” he said. “I have a lot of questions around it. This [the testing unit] is a great idea, but we do have to prioritize. When I got here, the county had taken on an enormous amount of multi-year obligations from what was going to be grants.”

Commissioner Jean Foschi saw it differently. She said her support for the testing unit was reinforced by McCormack providing additional data Wednesday and by letters from police chiefs backing the proposal.

The commissioners are not going to save mental health services by rejecting a $1.5 million grant out of fear over how the county is going to pay for two technicians down the line, Foschi said. “This [the testing unit] could be a cost-saving measure.”

Foschi was referring to a point that McCormack had made earlier – the stronger the evidence against a criminal defendant, the greater the likelihood the defendant would agree to a plea bargain rather than insist on a jury trial, which costs the county money. One way to strengthen a prosecution case is to have access to high quality and timely forensics testing.