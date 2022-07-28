Cumberland County says it is not sending text surveys on election

CARLISLE — Cumberland County says it is not sending out surveys via texts asking questions regarding the upcoming election in November.

In a release on Thursday, the county said that residents have received texts from an unknown source, with the headline, “Cumberland County is making big decisions. Want to give thoughts in a 3 min survey?” and “Cumberland County is facing tough choices. Care to give thoughts in a short survey?” There is a link to SurveyMonkey included in both texts.