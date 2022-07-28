 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Cumberland County says it is not sending text surveys on election

  • Updated
  • 0
Text messages
submitted

CARLISLE — Cumberland County says it is not sending out surveys via texts asking questions regarding the upcoming election in November.

In a release on Thursday, the county said that residents have received texts from an unknown source, with the headline, “Cumberland County is making big decisions. Want to give thoughts in a 3 min survey?” and “Cumberland County is facing tough choices. Care to give thoughts in a short survey?” There is a link to SurveyMonkey included in both texts.

The texts and survey have not been created or sent by Cumberland County government, the county said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP warms to far-right gubernatorial nominee Mastriano in Pennsylvania

GOP warms to far-right gubernatorial nominee Mastriano in Pennsylvania

In one of America's most politically divided states, the GOP's embrace of a candidate who opposes abortion rights with no exceptions, spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection risks alienating moderate party members.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dead bodies keep turning up at Nevada's Lake Mead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News