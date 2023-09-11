Cumberland County saw a net gain of almost $1.8 billion in taxable assessments to its tax base from 2018 to 2022.

That was the report in late August from Cathy Waters, chief assessor with the county property assessment office.

During a finance meeting, Waters briefed the county commissioners on data showing the annual change in taxable assessments and the impact of assessment appeals.

Before any adjustments from appeals are subtracted, the county saw a total increase of about $2,028,600,000 in taxable assessments over the five-year period.

However, appeals from 2018 to 2022 resulted in a loss of about $232,500,000 in taxable assessments. This resulted in the net gain of about $1,776,100,000, according to her data.

The current county tax millage yields about $1 million in annual revenue for every $455 million in taxable assessments, Waters said. Based on that rate, the net gain in county tax revenue was about $3.6 million from 2018 to 2022.

Her office is projecting a gain of about $415 million in taxable assessments for 2023. But there is no information yet on how assessment appeals could reduce that number.

Developments

At the same meeting, County Planning Director Kirk Stoner briefed the commissioners on development trends based on projects that are proposed, in the pipeline or have been completed recently. Developers are moving ahead with projects despite high interest rates and other market factors that suggest a possible recession, Stoner said.

Proposed projects involve plans that have been submitted to the county planning commission for review, Stoner said. His data only factors in the value of new construction, not land value adjusted by site improvements.

Proposed residential development for 2022 included 815 single family detached homes, 356 town house units and 529 apartment units. This compares to 2021 totals of 502 single family detached homes, 217 town house units and 976 apartment units.

There was an increase in the number of proposed commercial/industrial units from 45 in 2021 to 57 in 2022. Notable proposals submitted in 2022 included the Hempt Farm mixed-use commercial/industrial tract in Silver Spring Township along with the Cambria development of 336 apartment units in South Middleton Township.

Development in the pipeline are projects where building permits are pending or have been issued to the developer, but construction is not completed nor have improvements been assessed by the county office. As of August, there were 2,505 permits in the pipeline with a total estimated construction value of $611,418,095, broken down as:

Residential: 1,892 permits totaling $203,538,235

Commercial: 394 permits totaling $301,953,375

Agricultural: 219 permits totaling $203,538,235

Stoner included statistics for development projects that are tax-exempt such as for schools and government entities. As of August, there were 64 permits in that category involving about $106,922,955 in estimated construction value.

Notable projects in the pipeline are:

Four warehouses with a total value of $81,239,290

43 apartment complexes with 730 total units, $71,125,842

One personal care home, $15.8 million

One bank, $3,044,917

Four office buildings, $18,259,345

One car wash, $2,555,535

Three storage centers, $4.8 million

Two convenience stores, $5 million

Three medical office buildings, $11.3 million

One restaurant, $1,150,000

One hotel, $6.5 million

Completed development involves projects where construction is finished, the building permit is closed and the construction value is ready to be added into the county tax rolls. As of late August, 2,502 building permits have been closed with a total construction value of $278,267,306, broken down as:

Residential: 1,999 permits totaling $154,638,126

Commercial: 389 permits totaling $114,957,032

Agricultural: 114 permits totaling $8,672,148

Notable completed developments include:

Members 1st Credit Union office and bank, $30,010,000

HAKA LLC Tender Years Childcare, $2.6 million

Southwood phases 1-5 in Southampton Township, $45,378,357

Mountain View Estates phases 1-4 in North Middleton Township $21,310,499