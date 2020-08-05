Cumberland County reminds residents of housing assistance as eviction solution remains unclear

Interested applicants with last names beginning with the letters A through M should contact Patrice Pickering at ppickering@ccpa.net or 717-240-6117.

Those with last names beginning with the letters N through Z should contact Kellie Crawford at kcrawford@ccpa.net or 717-240-6112.

Under Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency orders, pursuant to the states’ COVID-19 disaster declaration, evictions and foreclosures are stayed until Aug. 31.

“The end of the moratorium on rental properties is in a few weeks,” Gurreri said. “We anticipate that many of our county residents will continue to have financial hardships and might be in a situation of losing their housing.”

Many advocates, such as state Auditor General and congressional candidate Eugene DePasquale, have called for Wolf to extend the order through the end of 2020.

“I believe it's critical Gov. Wolf extend his moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through the remainder of the year to make sure that families have the peace of mind that they’re going to have a roof over their head as we try to get this economy back up and running again,” DePasquale said in a video posted to social media Tuesday.