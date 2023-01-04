Cumberland County remains on target to meet farmland preservation goal

Cumberland County is on target to meet a goal of 30,000 acres of preserved farmland by 2030, County Commissioner Vince DiFilippo said last week.

As of late December, DiFilippo said the county had 203 farms totaling 22,451 acres preserved under its program, with another 17 farms totaling 1,668 acres “in the pipeline” awaiting settlement.

He added the 17 farms are among 30 active applicants in the county program that draws support from state grants and from land preservation programs in such municipalities as Silver Spring Township.

In mid-December, the state Department of Agriculture reported that Pennsylvania protected 170 farms and 13,069 acres last year. That included 2,478 acres approved in December on 30 farms in 18 counties involving an investment of more than $8.9 million in state, county, local and nonprofit funds.

The newly preserved properties include the Thomas D. Moyer Farm #2, a 70-acre crop farm in Silver Spring Township. It involved a total investment of $274,613 including $4,063 in state funds, $69,991 from Cumberland County and $200,559 funds from the township land preservation program.

“Protecting prime farmland from development is one of the most important investments we make in our economy, our environment and our quality of life,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “These farm families, together with every level of government, are investing in guarding their legacies and ensuring that other Pennsylvania families have food, green spaces, income and jobs in the future.”

Pennsylvania partners with county and sometimes local governments and nonprofits to purchase development rights, ensuring a strong future for farming and food security.

By selling their development rights, landowners ensure that their farms will remain farms and never be sold to developers. Farm families often sell their land at below market value, donate additional land, or agree to conservation practices on their farms in order to leverage additional federal and state money to preserve more family farms.

In 2019, DiFilippo joined with former county commissioner Jim Hertzler to pass a resolution setting the target goal for the Cumberland County program at 30,000 acres by 2030.

“We’ve been averaging about 900 acres per year,” DiFilippo said. “As long as I’ve been here, the county program has remained very popular. We’ve not had a down year in farmland preservation. We still have a strong application pool.”

Under the county program, property owners submit applications which are then reviewed by the Agricultural Land Preservation Board responsible for implementing the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.

The board ranks each application based on soil quality, development pressure and the proximity of the applicant’s farmland to preserved farms already in the program, DiFilippo said. “We have a budget of what we can spend on the easements.”

Last year, the county program had about $3.6 million available for farmland preservation including $2.1 million in state grants and matching funds, $1 million in county revenue and $500,000 carried over from 2021.

Municipal programs, such as the one in Silver Spring Township, can leverage local revenue towards the purchase of easements enabling the county to stretch out its budget, DiFilippo said. “The partnership the township has with the county is mutually beneficial. It cuts the county costs down. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

A Silver Spring Township resident, DiFilippo is the commissioner’s liaison to the preservation board on which he served several years as chairman before being elected to county office.

“Pennsylvania has preserved more prime farmland than in any other state in the country,” DiFilippo said. “My understanding is, in Harrisburg, this program continues to have strong bipartisan support.”

