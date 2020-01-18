Cumberland County receives voting machines as two courts continue to litigate their eligibility

In that case, the plaintiffs maintain that on a traditional paper ballot, a voter can confirm that the scanner is reading a code that matches their intent, since filled-in ovals appear next to the names of the candidates they chose.

In the ES&S system, this is not the case since the voter cannot match up the names printed on the ballot card with the bar code in order to confirm their intent is being represented, the plaintiffs argue.

The Department of State has maintained in court that such concerns are moot. In the case of a dispute, the printed text on the ExpressVote XL ballot card – not the bar code – will count as the vote, under department directives, obviating part of Stein’s argument, state attorneys argue.

The state also argues the position taken by the plaintiffs would also disqualify traditional paper ballots. If a voter cannot truly verify that the ES&S machine’s read of a bar code reflects what is printed on their ballot, they likewise cannot truly verify that a traditional scanner is correctly reading the ovals on a traditional ballot.

Thus, the argument about what truly constitutes the “vote” or the “ballot” is semantic, the state argues, and not applicable to the legal statutes in question.