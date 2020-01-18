Cumberland County receives voting machines as two courts continue to litigate their eligibility

Cumberland County received some of its new voting machines this week, the same machines that are the subject of state and federal lawsuits and that experienced mistabulations in Northampton County in the last election.
Cumberland and Northampton counties, along with Philadelphia, are in limbo regarding the current or future use of the ExpressVote XL, a product of Election Systems and Software.
Cumberland County received the first shipments of its 400-machine order this week, according to Bethany Salzarulo, director of the county’s elections bureau.
Salzarulo said she and her staff were aware of the Northampton issues, which officials there blamed on ES&S not adequately communicating the necessary testing procedures to elections staff.
Proper testing would have caught the errors well before election day, Salzarulo said, something Cumberland County staff is prepared to do regardless of ES&S.
“We’ll be doing our own logic and accuracy testing before the election, as we always have,” Salzarulo said this week. “I am 100% certain we would catch a problem like that well before election day.”
Cumberland County finalized its purchase of the ExpressVote XL in September 2019. That move came only a matter of days before former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein began her legal effort to get ES&S’ top-of-the-line voting machine de-certified by the Pennsylvania Department of State on the grounds that it doesn’t meet the requirements spelled out in her settlement with the state following a dispute over the 2016 election results.
That litigation, along with a similar challenge by voting rights advocates based on the rules of the state’s election code, is working its way through the courts.
The county submitted testimony in the Stein case late last year, saying that — given the timeline to select, purchase, and train poll workers on new machines — “there is substantial basis to doubt that Cumberland County could switch to a voting system other than ExpressVote XL in time for the April 28, 2020, primary election.”
Beyond that, the county has little ability to influence the outcome. The county was told by the Department of State that it doesn’t need to attend the upcoming hearing in the Stein case, county commissioners’ President Gary Eichelberger said this week.
“I think we are in ‘wait and see mode’ until the commonwealth navigates this process to determine future direction,” Eichelberger said in an email.
Settlement
Stein’s settlement — reached in late 2018 after two years of adjudication — required the state to produce auditable paper records in future elections, a move that Gov. Tom Wolf was already in the process of making.
Wolf subsequently announced that the state would de-certify machines that did not produce paper records prior to the 2020 primary, creating Pennsylvania counties’ rush to update their voting equipment.
But Stein has argued that the Department of State erred in certifying the ExpressVote XL and telling counties that it was kosher to use in 2020.
The root of this challenge, as well as the apparent cause of the vote miscounts in Northampton County, is the same fundamental feature of the ExpressVote XL that sparked Cumberland County to choose the machine in the first place: they use an all-in-one device to mark and cast ballots.
The ExpressVote XL, however, is more complex than traditional paper balloting systems in which voters fill in ovals by hand and then run the ballots through a remote scanning device. The ExpressVote XL marks and collects ballots without the user having to touch the paper, a feature intended to reduce the likelihood of user error, and which officials in Cumberland County and elsewhere found attractive.
The ES&S machines operate via a touch-screen. After voters select their candidates, the machine prints the selections — both in the form of a bar code and as plain text of the candidates’ names — on a card that is fed behind a clear window through which voters can check their selections.
The voter then hits a verification button, at which point the vote card is conveyed into a ballot container to be kept in case of an audit or recount.
According to Stein, the issue is that the machines record votes by scanning the bar codes on the ballot cards. Only in the case of a hand audit would the plain text be read.
“Unless the voter can somehow decipher a bar code, she cannot know whether the writing on the paper matches the vote that the machine will tabulate. The voter can only verify the words. She cannot verify the vote. She has to take it on faith that the words match the vote — the bar code,” Stein’s attorneys wrote in her petition in federal court to enforce the 2018 settlement agreement.
That agreement requires a “voter-verifiable record of each vote,” something which Stein says the ExpressVote XL’s reliance on bar codes violates. That feature also violates other elements of the settlement, including the requirement for “paper ballots,” Stein argues.
The cards printed by the ExpressVote XL are not paper ballots per se, her petition states, citing federal elections information defining paper ballots as those “on which all contest options of a given ballot style are printed,” which is not the case with the ES&S machines, whose printed cards display only the candidates the voter selected, and not the other options.
A similar challenge, filed by a group of voting rights activists headlined by the National Election Defense Coalition and Citizens for Better Elections, is also making its way through Commonwealth Court. Separate from the Stein case, the state-level filing claims the ExpressVote XL violates state elections code language for largely the same reasons cited in the Stein filing.
In that case, the plaintiffs maintain that on a traditional paper ballot, a voter can confirm that the scanner is reading a code that matches their intent, since filled-in ovals appear next to the names of the candidates they chose.
In the ES&S system, this is not the case since the voter cannot match up the names printed on the ballot card with the bar code in order to confirm their intent is being represented, the plaintiffs argue.
The Department of State has maintained in court that such concerns are moot. In the case of a dispute, the printed text on the ExpressVote XL ballot card – not the bar code – will count as the vote, under department directives, obviating part of Stein’s argument, state attorneys argue.
The state also argues the position taken by the plaintiffs would also disqualify traditional paper ballots. If a voter cannot truly verify that the ES&S machine’s read of a bar code reflects what is printed on their ballot, they likewise cannot truly verify that a traditional scanner is correctly reading the ovals on a traditional ballot.
Thus, the argument about what truly constitutes the “vote” or the “ballot” is semantic, the state argues, and not applicable to the legal statutes in question.
“Notwithstanding plaintiffs’ attempt to twist and torture the language of the settlement agreement, and to divert the court into scholastic hair-splitting regarding the metaphysics of a ‘vote,’ the unambiguous plain terms of the settlement agreement are all that is needed to resolve this dispute,” the state wrote in response to Stein’s petition
By the plain language of the settlement, the votes are indeed on paper, the state argues. But Stein maintains the ExpressVote XL’s functioning violates the settlement’s intent in requiring paper ballots.
In the details
Following Northampton County’s experience with the ExpressVote XL in November 2019, however, one detail of how the machines work has come to the fore.
Both the federal Stein case and the Commonwealth Court challenge cite the Northampton County errors as indication that the ES&S machines don’t meet mettle, although it’s uncertain exactly what legal impact this will have.
The issues in Northampton County can broadly be separated into two categories, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said in an interview last week.
Firstly, roughly 30% of the ExpressVote XL machines used in the county were improperly configured at the factory, resulting in overly sensitive touchscreens, McClure said, although there were no instances of voters being fully unable to make the selection they wanted, even if they had to select and de-select candidates a few times.
Second, election-night returns for a judges’ race in Northampton County severely undercounted votes — one candidate had just a few dozen votes showing, even though they had actually won the race once the paper ballot cards were scanned using different machines, according to reports from the Allentown Morning Call.
McClure and ES&S Senior Vice President for Product Development Adam Carbullido said in a statement on Dec. 12 that they had concluded that incorrect formatting of the ballot on the machines’ touch screens had caused the error.
“This error was caused by the placement of a special instructional text on the ballot for cross-filed races, which created a misalignment in the database,” according to the statement. “Certain cross-filed candidates’ votes were attributed to the instructional text field, instead of the candidates’ fields.”
In an interview with The Sentinel, McClure said that Northampton’s ballot included a text box notifying straight-ticket voters that some of their selections would appear in the opposite party’s column, in the case of cross-filed candidates.
This resulted in votes for some candidates mistakenly registering as selections in the text box and not tabulating in the actual vote field, causing the under-count, McClure said.
Since straight-party voting was eliminated in Pennsylvania’s election reform bill last year, “this shouldn’t be a problem that Cumberland County should ever have,” McClure said.
The Northampton incident, however, leaves an open question as to how the ExpressVote XL functions on a technical level, said Kevin Skoglund, a digital security consultant who has advised the plaintiffs in both of the current legal challenges.
The erroneous initial results in Northampton mean that the bar codes on the ES&S ballot cards were read incorrectly by the ExpressVote XL machines. But when different scanners — the ES&S DS200 high-speed barcode readers — were used, the correct results were tallied.
This means that the placement of the straight-party voting text box on the ExpressVote XL display somehow impacted the machine’s ability to read bar codes.
“Tabulators like the high-speed scanners used to tabulate the paper ballots do not display the ballot and do not consider the instructional text,” ES&S wrote in an amicus brief filed last month in the Stein challenge “The scanners counted the votes without issue by simply rescanning the paper ballots printed by the ExpressVote XL.”
Skoglund said that, to the best of experts’ knowledge, the same ballot definition file controls both the ExpressVote XL’s touchscreen layout as well as the way it interprets bar codes.
Somehow, the change in the file to add the straight-party text box impacted the bar code reading on the ExpressVote XL, but not on the DS200 readers, due to the fact that the ExpressVote XL both creates ballots and scans them.
“The same file configures both sides of it, and that’s unique to this all-in-one machine,” Skoglund said. “Apparently, somehow, something about the file, the XL got spooked and the other device did not. And we don’t know yet, ES&S has not gone into that level of detail, as to why that would be.”
ES&S representatives said that Carbullido would not be available to speak on the matter.
The Department of State has rejected the idea that the Northampton issues would bear on the applicability of Stein’s settlement to the ExpressVote XL, and moved in court to have Stein’s camp precluded from introducing evidence regarding the Northampton election in an upcoming hearing.
“Not only is evidence of the malfunctioning of ExpressVote XL voting machines during the November 2019 elections in Northampton County not relevant to the issues that will be before the court during the hearing, allowing this evidence would likely result in a hotly contested minitrial within the hearing dedicated to what exactly happened in Northampton County, serving only to waste the court’s time and distract from the real issues at hand,” the state wrote.
