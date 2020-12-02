Cumberland County receives responses from possible Claremont buyers, but residents question if guarantees will have teeth

Cumberland County has received nine proposals from prospective buyers of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, all of them for-profit entities, the county’s consultant said Tuesday.
The details were not yet available at Tuesday night’s public input meeting on the potential sale — the second session the county commissioners have held — given that the proposals have just been submitted.
“We’re too early in the process to say if all nine meet the criteria you’re looking for or if none of them do,” said Jay Wenger of Susquehanna Group Advisors, whom the county retained to help navigate a possible privatization deal.
But county residents who logged on and phoned in to Tuesday's night's virtual meeting continued to question the timing of the county’s move toward selling county-owned skilled nursing home, as well as the county’s due diligence in ensuring that the conditions of sale will be met.
In the weeks since it was announced that the county was looking into divesting from Claremont, the county commissioners have said they want assurances in a sale agreement that Claremont’s residents and employees will not be adversely affected.
But Wenger said Tuesday that, although the county put certain stipulations into the request for proposals, “the legal recourse would be challenging” if a new owner did not live up to those provisions.
The county needs to look at how to “put some teeth” into such an agreement, Commissioner Jean Foschi said Tuesday.
Questions over enforcement of sale conditions are “high on our list of priorities coming out of that meeting,” Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said afterward.
Those conditions, as Wenger outlined Tuesday, are a stipulation that a new owner would need to continue to own Claremont as a Medicaid-licensed facility for 15 years after the sale, retain all of the home’s existing residents, and maintain an average Medicaid census of 75% or more of the patient population.
These requirements are intended to preserve the original mission of Claremont, and of other county-owned homes in Pennsylvania, which is to provide a long-term care option that caters to low-income county residents, particularly those who are dependent on Medicare and Medicaid.
The math of doing so has become increasingly difficult, particularly due to stagnant Medicaid rates for long-term care and the move to a managed care model, run by third-party insurers, for dual-enrolled patients.
Claremont has been run by the county as a self-sustaining account separate from the county’s general fund. But the county’s finance department projects that Claremont’s financial reserves will dip nearly $2.6 million in the red in 2021, which will require subsidy from general fund tax dollars.
The county also projects that need for subsidy to increase each year, with the commissioners expressing concern about an open-ended commitment of tax dollars to subsidize Claremont and keep it in the county’s hands.
But a number of residents who spoke Tuesday asked for more detail as to how much of a burden on the average taxpayer was being asked. Foschi said public sentiment on the concept is divided.
“Some of you have told me this week ‘I am happy to have an increase in taxes to pay for a nursing home,’” while others are adamantly opposed, Foschi said.
With the county’s real estate tax revenue for next year budgeted at just under $55.5 million, a subsidy of $2.6 million would be a tax hike of 4.7%, and would likely increase annually, according to county projections.
Residents questioned, however, how confident the county is in those numbers, and whether it would be prudent to wait to make a sale decision given the possibility of further federal pandemic stimulus and broader health care reform under the next administration.
“I respectfully urge you to pause the sale,” Carlisle resident and school board member Rick Coplen told the commissioners, until a COVID-19 vaccine has been distributed, President-elect Joe Biden’s policies have been put through their paces, and the community has had more time to review Claremont’s options.
Questions also arose Tuesday over what guarantees the county would be able to require of a new owner regarding Claremont’s employees, as well as the fate of the facility beyond the 15-year timeline.
In those cases, Wenger cited the impact of market forces, saying that it would “certainly not be in anybody’s interest to downsize the staff” given the competitive nature of the long-term care market.
“To convert Claremont to something other than what it is would be prohibitively expensive,” Wenger said when asked about what would happen after the 15-year Medicaid clause had expired. “That’s not a guarantee, that’s just the reality of the marketplace,” he said.
The basic concept of divesting from Claremont would be that an operator that runs multiple facilities could consolidate overhead and administrative costs, running Claremont at better margins than the county can operate it as a stand-alone facility.
Commissioner Vince DiFilippo described a sale as “the most efficient and most responsible move for the county to make,” given the reality of the health care market.
Cuts to staff, and the impact on care, have been concerns in prior situations where counties have sold their facilities.
A report by the Keystone Research Center, for instance, attempted to quantify the impact of a string of nursing home privatizations in western Pennsylvania in the 1990s. The study found that the privatizations resulted in significant increases in patient-to-staff ratios and staff turnover, which in some cases resulted in lapses in care quality that saw state investigators suspend admissions.
The commissioners said Tuesday that the county is in the process of working with the union that represents some of Claremont's employees on retention efforts, which could include bonuses and an extension of health care benefits after a new operator takes over, Eichelberger said.
