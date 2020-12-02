Cumberland County receives responses from possible Claremont buyers, but residents question if guarantees will have teeth

Questions also arose Tuesday over what guarantees the county would be able to require of a new owner regarding Claremont’s employees, as well as the fate of the facility beyond the 15-year timeline.

In those cases, Wenger cited the impact of market forces, saying that it would “certainly not be in anybody’s interest to downsize the staff” given the competitive nature of the long-term care market.

“To convert Claremont to something other than what it is would be prohibitively expensive,” Wenger said when asked about what would happen after the 15-year Medicaid clause had expired. “That’s not a guarantee, that’s just the reality of the marketplace,” he said.

The basic concept of divesting from Claremont would be that an operator that runs multiple facilities could consolidate overhead and administrative costs, running Claremont at better margins than the county can operate it as a stand-alone facility.

Commissioner Vince DiFilippo described a sale as “the most efficient and most responsible move for the county to make,” given the reality of the health care market.

Cuts to staff, and the impact on care, have been concerns in prior situations where counties have sold their facilities.