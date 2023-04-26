There are two ways Cumberland County residents can offer input on possible uses of the remaining $7.4 million in proceeds from the sale of the Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

An online survey will be posted at cumberlandcountypa.gov as early as Friday morning and remain active on the county website for about two weeks, communications director Samantha Krepps said Tuesday.

The county wants to time the post so that residents have a full weekend to respond in the lead-up to a public forum scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services building at 177 Carlisle Springs Road.

The survey's will depend on how quickly county staff can turn around revisions made Tuesday during the latest meeting of the needs exploratory committee.

County commissioners appointed the 12-member volunteer committee in January to assess community needs, identify and research funding gaps and to prepare recommendations for the commissioners.

Input from the survey and forum will help the committee fine tune its recommendations. Commissioners have the final say on how to use the $7.4 million.

The survey

The survey will ask residents to rank what county services are important to them and to identify age groups they believe are underserved. Residents will also be asked to offer feedback on a possible structure.

One idea being explored is to recommend the commissioners establish an endowment fund where the interest from the $7.4 million is used to pay for services or programs. The county could administer the endowment with guidance from a residents' advisory group.

The survey will also ask residents to identify what they believe are the most-needed services. Options include transportation, utility payment assistance, home repair, food and nutrition and mental health services.

During its meeting Tuesday, committee members discussed the feasibility of including an open-ended question toward the end of the survey.

Committee member Rick Rovegno said the question could ask whether the resident had any other suggestions on how the $7.4 million could be used. He recommended a word limit of one to two sentences to make it easier for county staff to process and compile the responses.

An open-ended question would give residents the flexibility to offer creative solutions to community needs, committee member Lu Conser said. The survey will also ask residents to provide information such as their age, gender and municipality of residence.

The forum

Committee members had been divided into subcommittees to address mental health needs, the needs of seniors, the needs of those receiving Children & Youth/Juvenile Probation services and the needs of people receiving drug/alcohol treatment prevention or intellectual development disabilities services.

Committee chairman Lawrence Clark is to start the forum with comments on the work of the committee. After that, a representative from each subcommittee is to give a summary of their findings before Clark opens the floor to public comment.

To maximize the number of residents offering input, county staff recommended that a time limit of three minutes be set for each person. Krepps and her office prepared a two-page handout that will be distributed to each person attending the forum. The handout explains the mission of the committee, the work of each subcommittee and a list of potential uses for the $7.4 million.

Endowment fund

The handout mentions a possible endowment fund where the interest earned could be used to support human service needs for an extended period of time.

Though the $7.4 million could be used to subsidize state and federal funding gaps, the committee argued one-time money does not solve the problem and is unsustainable for the future.

“After the one-time money is used, the county will have to come up with another funding source, such as county tax dollars, or be forced to make cuts to the program,” according to the handout.

An endowment fund could be structured to allow for growth from donations. Though supervised by county-elected officials, an advisory board could be appointed to provide insight into the best uses and management of the fund.

“Priority consideration could go toward the needs of older residents,” the handout reads. “The funds may go toward high impact areas not covered by existing programs.”

In its work, the committee identified staffing turnover and burnout as an issue for multiple county agencies and human service providers. The COVID-19 pandemic made a bad situation worse.

“As a result, limited staff are available and releasing them to attend much-needed specialized training cannot be supported,” according to the handout. “Funding incentives to cover training attendance, train the trainer approaches and increased technology could help to meet these training needs.”

Other findings

• Mental health: This subcommittee found that the payment of small expenses, not covered by other funding programs, could make a big difference for a person working toward independence. Ideas include using endowment funds to pay the first month’s rent for someone leaving treatment or incarceration or helping the person with a down payment on a vehicle.

• Senior citizens: This subcommittee found that one shortcoming of the system is the ability to divert people to community living so they don’t have to go into a nursing facility. A possible use of endowment funds is to provide for such short-term home-based services as meals and direct care workers until the person becomes eligible for Medicaid.

• Children & Youth Services/Juvenile Probation: This subcommittee found that funding gaps exist for children who age-out of existing programs. Ideas include using the Claremont proceeds to support the need for specialty training and mental health services for children.

• Drug & Alcohol/Intellectual Development Disabilities: This subcommittee found that gaps exist when clients are released from a formal setting to some level of more independent living. Ideas include using Claremont proceeds to help these people with security deposits and money for transportation to required counseling, parole meetings, job interviews and employment. “Transportation remains an ongoing challenge, particularly for those outlying rural areas of the county,” the handout reads. “Lack of transportation and the resulting social isolation affects those seeking or needing services and impacts the delivery of services from service providers."