Cumberland County plans to pitch new zoning district in Middlesex Township to facilitate Claremont sale

Claremont, along with the county prison, aging office, recycling center, and other facilities, sits on one large 98-acre parcel that would need to be subdivided to sell the nursing home portion.

The existing land uses on the parcel, including Claremont, are not expressly permitted under Middlesex Township’s zoning ordinance.

The parcel is within the “residential farm” district, in which “public buildings and governmental institutions” are allowed only under a special exception approval. No provision, even under a special exception, would allow an institution like Claremont as a privately held facility, according to the county’s memo on the matter.

To remedy this, the county is proposing to create a new zoning classification in Middlesex Township, dubbed “institutional district,” in which long-term care facilities and other uses of similar scale are permitted by default. The county’s main parcel, as well as some outlying parcels along Army Heritage Drive, are proposed to be re-classified to this new zoning.

Ron Lucas, the county’s counsel on the proposal, said that while the zoning revision was spurred by the Claremont sale discussion, the change is consistent with township and county future land use plans, which identify the area as an institutional use.