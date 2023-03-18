Cumberland County plans to hold a tire collection and recycling event in late May or late June at the county recycling center, 1001 Claremont Road.

The county commissioners Thursday approved a request from recycling coordinator Justin Miller to launch what is being called a pilot program in collaboration with county Vector Control and the Keep PA Beautiful organization.

Miller outlined two scenarios for a three-day event that would run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. One scenario calls for a low-end volume of two tons of tires collected while the other calls for a high-end volume of 10 tons.

Based on his projections, an event could cost the county between $1,145 and $3,470 in labor, freight and tipping fees while generating an estimated $600 to $3,000 in revenue.

Cumberland County electronics recycling center The Cumberland County electronics recycling center opened in July 2017 on Claremont Road in Middlesex Township.

The plan is to offset any shortfall with up to $800 in state grant money that the county will receive for mosquito habitat reduction.

Rainwater can collect inside a waste tire, creating an ideal environment for mosquitoes, which are known to transmit West Nile virus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

To drop-off tires, county residents would have to pre-register, Miller said. The county plans to charge an average of $3 per tire, he said.

Cumberland County is basing this rate on a survey of what tire recycling companies and other counties charge, Miller said. “We came up with 15 cents a pound. The average tire is 20 pounds, so that’s $3 a tire. I don’t think we’re out of the ballpark. Some of the other counties are charging $4 to $5 a fire.”

He said going with a rate per pound is more equitable because there are always people who bring dirty tires to collection events. “They should pay for the extra weight,” Miller said.

Close 1 of 9 Cumberland County electronics recycling center Recycling Coordinator for Cumberland County Recycling and Waste Justin Miller looks out the payment window shortly after the Cumberland County electronics recycling center on Claremont Road opened. Cumberland County electronics recycling center People wait in line shortly after the Cumberland County electronics recycling center on Claremont Road opens. Cumberland County electronics recycling center Courtney Slade carries a television to the storage barn at the Cumberland County electronics recycling center on Claremont Road. Cumberland County electronics recycling center Corey Miller pushes a cart to the storage barn at the Cumberland County electronics recycling center on Claremont Road. Cumberland County electronics recycling center Corey Miller loads a television onto a cart at the Cumberland County electronics recycling center on Claremont Road. Cumberland County electronics recycling center A press conference announcing the opening of the Cumberland County electronics recycling center on Claremont Road. Cumberland County electronics recycling center Cumberland County officials and dignitaries cut a ribbon announcing the opening of the Cumberland County electronics recycling center on Claremont Road. Cumberland County electronics recycling center Motorists wait shortly after the Cumberland County electronics recycling center opened on Claremont Road on July 11. Cumberland County electronics recycling center Cumberland County Planning Director Kirk Stoner directs traffic at the Cumberland County electronics recycling center on Claremont Road. Photos: Cumberland County electronics recycling center 1 of 9 Cumberland County electronics recycling center Recycling Coordinator for Cumberland County Recycling and Waste Justin Miller looks out the payment window shortly after the Cumberland County electronics recycling center on Claremont Road opened. Cumberland County electronics recycling center People wait in line shortly after the Cumberland County electronics recycling center on Claremont Road opens. Cumberland County electronics recycling center Courtney Slade carries a television to the storage barn at the Cumberland County electronics recycling center on Claremont Road. Cumberland County electronics recycling center Corey Miller pushes a cart to the storage barn at the Cumberland County electronics recycling center on Claremont Road. Cumberland County electronics recycling center Corey Miller loads a television onto a cart at the Cumberland County electronics recycling center on Claremont Road. Cumberland County electronics recycling center A press conference announcing the opening of the Cumberland County electronics recycling center on Claremont Road. Cumberland County electronics recycling center Cumberland County officials and dignitaries cut a ribbon announcing the opening of the Cumberland County electronics recycling center on Claremont Road. Cumberland County electronics recycling center Motorists wait shortly after the Cumberland County electronics recycling center opened on Claremont Road on July 11. Cumberland County electronics recycling center Cumberland County Planning Director Kirk Stoner directs traffic at the Cumberland County electronics recycling center on Claremont Road.