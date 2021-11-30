Cumberland County passes 2022 budget

Cumberland County has enacted its 2022 budget, locking in the county’s tax rate for next year, although changes to the budget due to the sale of the county nursing home are anticipated.

The county’s general property tax rate, which provides the majority of the revenue for the county’s general fund, will remain at $2.195 per $1,000 of assessed property value, with an additional levy of $0.166 for the county library system.

Despite the flat tax rate, the county’s budget shows significant losses in 2022. But these are not expected to actually occur as written assuming the sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center closes before the end of 2021.

As the county’s finance department explained earlier this year, Pennsylvania’s local government finance rules make it easier to include certain costs for 2022, such as a full year of nursing home subsidy, and then amend the budget to cut the expenses, rather than the other way around.

For this reason, the 2022 budget includes include over $4.5 million of subsidy from the general fund to Claremont’s account, based on the nursing home’s current trend of financial losses, as well as other expenses that the county does not expect to shoulder in full.

The county inked an agreement in July to sell Claremont to Allaire Health Services for $22.25 million, but the actual transfer of the property has not yet occurred and is conditional on a number of items, including the re-assignment of contracts, a new operator’s license being granted by state regulators, and other matters.

Although the budget shows the county operating at a loss of $11.9 million next year, the anticipated scenario with the sale of Claremont is a more modest deficit of $3.4 million, with the county’s general fund balance closing 2022 at around $34 million, still above the generally accepted standard of 100 days’ operating expenses.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.