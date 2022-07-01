Cumberland County mental health services ends fiscal year with $600,000 budget deficit

The department that administers mental health service programs for Cumberland County is closing out its fiscal year with a $600,000 budget deficit.

Level state funding has not kept pace with a 20% increase in demand for services over the fiscal year that ran from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, said Annie Strite, mental health director.

While there was a 4% increase in call volume to the county dispatch center, an analysis found that 28% of that increase involved reports of behavioral health problems, Strite said.

Because of turnover and staffing shortages, service providers had to pay more to advertise openings, train new workers and pay current staff members overtime to provide adequate coverage, she said.

“There are fewer people willing to take on those jobs,” Strite said. “We anticipate that providers are going to continue to struggle for a long time.”

As a result, projected costs have exceeded the budget in such areas as crisis intervention and psychological rehabilitation, she said. At the same time, there has been no increase in the state allocation to Cumberland County for mental health services.

“We’re very concerned about the future,” Strite said. “We have to be able to pay our providers. We’re attempting to meet the needs of the community.

“I’m very grateful for the county commissioners,” she said. “I’m confident that they are looking at all the options. I appreciate their strong focus on working to make sure people’s needs are met.”

Commissioner Gary Eichelberger gave an update on the situation during a recent county meeting. He serves as a liaison to a mental health services advisory board.

“We have no idea if the state is going to plug the gap for services or not,” Eichelberger said. “The board has a number of very active members who have a significant amount of legislative contact. We are trying to ensure that our friends on the hill understand the need and the consequences. We are hopeful the gap will be filled, but hope is not a strategy as the saying goes.”

Eichelberger said mental health services staff have been meeting to develop contingency plans in case adjustments need to be made to the scope and level of services.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

