Cumberland County libraries leverage ARPA grants to develop outdoor program spaces

The COVID-19 pandemic brought into focus the need for public libraries to develop outdoor programming space.

Even before the crisis forced a shutdown in 2020, Cumberland County libraries searched outside their own four walls to see what was possible.

Late last year, County Commissioners Jean Foschi and Vince DiFilippo voted to award three libraries grants drawn from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Commissioner Gary Eichelberger voted against it, citing objections to the way the application process for the grants was handled.

The grants will be used to support projects already in motion to develop outdoor space. Bosler Memorial Library in Carlisle received $150,000; Cleve J. Fredricksen Library in Camp Hill received $79,843; and Coy Public Library in Shippensburg received $78,252.

The strategic plan of the Cumberland County Library System encourages the seven member libraries to find new ways to interact with the public they serve, said Carolyn Blatchley, executive director of the system.

“To face the future, libraries need to be connecting even more with their communities,” she said. “Providing outdoor spaces makes us more visible. We need to be turning outward rather than stay within our building and say ‘Come inside to us.’”

While all three libraries receiving the grants fall within the county system, each operates independently with its own executive officer and board of directors.

“I would not say that the system is leading this initiative,” Blatchley said. “While it’s part of our overall county strategy, each library needs to figure out a way to do this. It’s not my role to tell them they must do any of these things.”

As an agency of county government, the system provides oversight to make sure the member libraries follow state code to be eligible for state funding, Blatchley said. It also coordinates services common to all the libraries such as the computer programs used to catalog and checkout books and other items, she said.

Part of it is an economy of scale. Rather than have seven vendor contracts, the systems works under one contract for all locations while allowing each library the autonomy to hire its own personnel and organize its own programs. Patrons can use the services of any member library no matter where they live or work within the county.

“Outdoor programming was something that each library saw as a need in their community,” Blatchley said, referring to Carlisle, Camp Hill and Shippensburg. “But these three projects benefit everyone in the county.”

While the pandemic and social distancing made outdoor programming a necessity, other reasons were at work to get the current projects underway long before COVID-19.

For one thing, outdoor space is easier to maintain than indoor space, Blatchley said. There are many benefits to get children outside in the fresh air and still be together in close proximity to library services, she said.

Bosler Library plans to use its $150,000 grant to develop a Children’s Learning Garden on what is now an under-utilized lot between the main library building and 29 S. West St. The project will optimize the space with many kinds of learning while infusing it with a sense of joy and whimsy, executive director Jeffrey Swope said.

Meanwhile, Fredricksen Library plans to apply its grant toward a $130,000 project to create a courtyard and outdoor seating area, said Jessica Miller, the executive director of the Camp Hill library. “It’s a multistep process that’s coming close to completion. There are finishing touches that need to be added. We’re aiming for an opening this spring.”

Concrete for the courtyard has been poured and electrical lines have been installed. Ideas for the space include concerts and yoga classes.

“It’s really great that Cumberland County helped us out with the funds,” Miller said. “We’re running more and more programs. We have about 90,000 people in our service area and we want all of them to have a wide variety of programs.”

In Shippensburg, the grant will be used to complete the development of Library Square, a patch of green space where the Branch Creek tributary of Middle Spring flows alongside the library at 73 W. King St., library director Jody Cole said. “It’s coming along. It’s nearly done. The grass needs to be reseeded.”

During an earlier stage in the project, old dilapidated buildings were demolished from 65 to 71 W. King St., Cole said. A new sidewalk was put in and a brick wall was constructed with two openings, one providing access to the library green space, the other providing access to a future portion of a local rail trail, she said.

“It will eventually be a combined library-community effort to improve the overall downtown,” Cole said. “We are using the ARPA funds as efficiently as we can to prepare for the future in case another pandemic comes along. We hope to have music. We hope to have outdoor movies.”

The summer reading program at the Coy Library often draws large groups of performers who can use the green space as a staging area, she said.