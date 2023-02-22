The Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority plans to construct three pre-fabricated buildings on the Cumberland County Ritner Campus at 1601 Ritner Highway.

The county commissioners recently approved a 40-year lease, clearing the way for the regional authority to develop a standalone office building, vehicle storage building and a vehicle wash on an undeveloped lot of the campus.

With 30% of the design work complete, the three structures are projected to cost about $1.2 million and total 8,200 square feet, authority executive director Richard H. Farr said. “We were waiting for the lease agreement to finalize the engineering and design.”

The project will be funded mostly by state money through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation with a local match from the county of about 15%, Farr said. The buildings could be ready for use by late fall 2024, he said.

The authority, also known as rabbittransit, is a regional public transportation provider that provides service to residents of the city of Harrisburg and Cumberland, Adams, Dauphin, Perry, York, Snyder, Union, Montour, Columbia and Northumberland counties. Nearly 9,200 people depend on rabbittransit each day to get to work, medical facilities, school and other life-sustaining activities, according to the authority website at www.rabbittransit.org.

The authority already parks paratransit vehicles on the Ritner campus and uses part of the main building as office space. The county provides maintenance to those vehicles, which are smaller and carry fewer passengers than full-size buses. Paratransit vehicles are used for the Shared Ride service that provides door-to-door service to senior citizens, people with disabilities, people eligible for medical assistance and people whose health conditions preclude them from using traditional public transportation.

“This is an effort to fortify our infrastructure to operate as efficiently as possible,” Farr said. Carlisle was chosen because of its centralized location within the county, he said.

The office building will be the smallest structure with three offices, restrooms and a training/meeting room for drivers and other employees, Farr said. A parking lot with handicapped spaces is also planned for that building.

“We have seniors who come in and sign up for service,” Farr said. “We want to keep parking spaces close to the office so that our customers don’t have to travel as far.”

The storage building will have enough space to park up to 25 paratransit vehicles, Farr said. “One of the goals ... is to have all the rolling stock under roof. There are a lot of reasons for that. It extends the life of the vehicles. Our number one workman’s compensation claim is drivers falling on black ice between parked vehicles.”

The largest of the three structures, the storage building will get vehicles out of the weather and improve security by limiting the access, Farr said. The authority has been the frequent victim of catalytic converter thefts, he said.

The vehicle wash will be available not only for the authority fleet, but for county-owned vehicles, Farr told the commissioners. The regular removal of salt, dirt and other debris prolongs a vehicle’s life and could lead to savings in fuel and maintenance.

