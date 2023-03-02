Cumberland County plans to take a new approach to using its vehicle registration fee to fund municipal-level bridge and road improvement projects.

The commissioners Wednesday approved steps to launch the Cumberland County Connects — or 3C — transportation improvement program as outlined by Kirk Stoner, county planning director.

The commissioners authorized Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, the county bridge engineer, to inventory and inspect 143 structures under 20 feet in length throughout the county.

The purpose is to establish a baseline for developing a municipal small bridge program to prioritize and execute repairs and replacement of bridges and culverts that are in poor condition. The county plans to use $600,000 in registration fee revenue to pay for the inventory and inspections.

Since 2015, vehicle registrations in the county are charged an additional $5 for local infrastructure funding, a fee enabled by Pennsylvania Act 89 of 2013, which any county can opt into.

Over the past seven years, Cumberland County has used roughly $1.2 million per year from that fee to finance the repair or replacement of 19 county-owned bridges, Stoner said. The projects totaled $40 million, of which the county was able to leverage $20 million. Revenue from the $5 fee is being used as a match to draw in funding from state and federal sources.

In January 2022, the commissioners decided to retain the fee and redirect the revenue from county-owned bridges to municipal-owned bridges and other infrastructure.

At a county meeting Wednesday, Stoner outlined the small bridge initiative and two other areas of focus for the 3C program that will use revenue from the county fee with funds from local sources and state and federal transportation programs.

In a separate motion, the commissioners authorized the county planning office to meet with local officials in all 33 municipalities within the county. The goal is to inventory the nonbridge transportation needs as part of a county comprehensive plan update.

The municipal input will be used to determine the types of projects in which to invest revenue from the registration fee. Possible options are road preservation work, safety upgrades and the installation of traffic signals.

A third area of focus will be a local bridge preservation program in which a risk analysis will be made of 47 municipal-owned bridges and three county-owned bridges. The goal is to use revenue from the vehicle registration fees with funds from the Transportation Improvement Program administered by the state.

Under a timeline prepared by the county planning office, the data collection and analysis work associated with implementing the 3C program could span the rest of this year and into 2024.

In a separate motion, commissioners authorized the planning office to develop 3C program guidelines that would govern how projects are prioritized, selected and funded.

Work on developing the guidelines could begin early this year and continue through much of 2024, according to the timeline. The first county-led projects could be underway in 2025 and 2026.

As much as possible, the county will try to bundle together multiple projects within the same geographic area to obtain a cost savings, Stoner said.

