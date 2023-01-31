Cumberland County issues $47,000 in tax credits to volunteer firefighters and EMS staff

Cumberland County announced Tuesday it has issued $47,124 in real estate tax credits to 197 active volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel in the county.

County commissioners passed an ordinance in 2022 to create the tax credit as a way to acknowledge the value and dedication of volunteer first-responders.

Volunteers who applied and qualified for the tax credit received payments ranging from $87 to a maximum of $250.

“The county continues to encourage its volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel to apply each year for the tax credit,” Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said. “They are an important part of our county, and we depend on them to help our residents in the worst of times.”

Cumberland County was the first county in Pennsylvania to implement an ordinance providing a real estate tax credit for active volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

“This tax credit acknowledges the hours that volunteers dedicate to helping our county residents, and assists with the retention and attraction of volunteers,” Commissioner Jean Foschi said.

The tax credit provides a financial incentive in the form of credits against the county real estate tax, excluding the library tax.

“Throughout the year, we will continue to remind our volunteers to get all the necessary paperwork so that they have the information they need to easily apply for the tax credit,” Commissioner Vince DiFilippo said.

Volunteers who were injured during a response to an emergency call and can no longer serve as an active volunteer because of an injury are eligible for the tax credit for the succeeding five tax years.

The applicant’s fire company or EMS chief/manager must submit a certification form listing volunteers who have met the organization’s requirements and have been in good standing for at least six months between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30.

In addition, volunteers must submit a tax credit application and a copy of their paid real estate tax receipt, as verified by their tax collector to the commissioners’ office each year.

For more information, visit cumberlandcountypa.gov/5023.

Photos: Firefighter and EMS Real Estate Tax Credit news conference