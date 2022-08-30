Cumberland County is trying to scale mountain of ARPA fund grant applications

It could be late September at the earliest before Cumberland County officials are in a position to divvy up the $46.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to the county, Commissioner Jean Foschi said Thursday.

Businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations had until July 1 to apply online for pandemic recovery grants ranging from a minimum of $50,000 to a maximum of $2 million.

There were 322 applications seeking a total of $175,414,640, Foschi said. Tach application had to be read thoroughly and reviewed for eligibility, she said.

“The committees have to make sure whatever is being requested meets the parameters of the grant requirements,” Foschi said. “That’s the first thing.”

Grants are being made available to support mental and physical health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.

The county has formed committees of subject matter experts to screen and evaluate each application before making recommendations to the county commissioners, who have the final say.

“We had way more than we expected,” Foschi said of the number of grant applications. “That’s still in committee. It will be fall before we know anything. I can’t give you a better answer than sometime in the fall.”

By fall, Foschi was referring to the seasonal changeover of Sept. 22, not Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer.

The work of the committees involves a lot of moving parts, she said. “Every project is worthy. There’s so much to look at and investigate to make sure it’s going to make sense on how we’re going to spend those dollars. It’s important that the dollars are used to the best of our ability.”

The American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021. This legislation includes $350 billion for eligible state, county and local governments.

Of the $350 billion, Cumberland County was awarded $49,214,152. In September 2021, the commissioners approved the allocation of $2.5 million of ARPA money to three local higher education institutions, awarding $1.4 million to Central Penn College, $600,000 to Messiah University and $500,000 to Shippensburg University.

Since then, the county has gathered input on how to allocate the remaining $46.7 million. The sources include input from focus groups, a public survey and networking by staff members in various county departments.

Officials used this input to formulate the following primary goals for the balance of the funds:

• Improve the physical and mental health of county residents directly or indirectly impacted by COVID-19.

• Revitalize Cumberland County communities negatively impacted by COVID-19.

• Restore and deliver government services impeded, delayed or canceled by COVID-19.