On Saturday, the Cumberland County Republican Committee permanently expelled one official and suspended seven more, according to county GOP committeeperson Theresa Myers.

Myers said the members were punished for supporting unendorsed incumbent Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger in the May primaries.

Eichelberger is seeking a sixth term in office. He's running without a county GOP endorsement for the fifth time, although he claims that he has never received any support from the committee’s leadership.

“Endorsements should be abolished,” Eichelberger said Monday. “The endorsement essentially puts the real hands of the government into the party chairman’s lap. He is not elected by the public but strings and holds people hostage to endorsements.”

“There’s no shortage of people that will essentially prostitute themselves to the party to get a job,” he said.

According to the county GOP bylaws, a member of the committee must support endorsed party candidates. What the bylaws don’t make clear is the penalty for such a violation.

In Saturday’s meeting, held at Elk’s Lodge in Camp Hill, committee members were all handed ballots, asking them to vote on whether they thought each accused person was guilty of violating the bylaws, and if they should be suspended or expelled, if they were guilty. A “no penalty” option was not provided, although at least one committee member wrote it in themselves, Myers said.

While the bylaws don’t explicitly explain the process of removing members, they allow for the addition of temporary rules, known as the “rules of the day.”

The rules of the day were in effect in Saturday’s meeting, which lasted over four hours. They stated that at least two-thirds of the committee members in attendance must vote guilty to have an accused member removed. The rules were not made available to committee members until they entered the meeting room, removing any chance for them to obtain legal counsel, Myers said.

Myers said seven suspended members were removed indefinitely. One, who agreed to a plea bargain, is suspended until after the general election in November. The expelled member wasn’t present at the meeting and wasn’t offered the plea bargain. At this time, the names of the members in violation of the bylaws have not been made available.

“The Cumberland County Republican Committee, by a vote of over 80% in each case, voted to remove or suspend those members whose conduct does not reflect our values and who need to be held accountable for their actions,” the committee said in a statement provided to The Sentinel on Monday.

Supporters of the accused committee members are accusing County GOP Chairman Lou Capozzi of hypocrisy, saying that Capozzi himself has violated county bylaws.

Capozzi’s supposed violation is his appointment of Kelly Brent for the recording secretary officer position. Public records show that Brent lives in York County, which goes against the county GOP rules that say officers must reside within Cumberland County.

Myers said that in the past, committee leaders have pointed toward Brent’s land ownership in Cumberland County as validating her holding the position. Public records also show that Brent is registered to vote in York County.

A group of about 40 to 50 people gathered outside of the meeting room on Saturday to protest the disciplinary hearing, holding signs that displayed messages such as “let voters choose” and “respect the vote.” Myers said that the protest was peaceful, with the exception of one person.

Meanwhile, the committee said that the protesters “blocked access to our lawful meeting, physically assaulted committee persons” and “destroyed private property” in their statement.

Capozzi did not return requests for an interview, and when provided the opportunity, the committee said it will have no further comment.

Eichelberger accused Capozzi of violating state GOP bylaws by not supporting him in the general election county commissioner race. State GOP bylaws state that any state committee member must not oppose the Republican state party or any Republican candidate in a municipal, general or special election. Capozzi, as the county chairman, is a member of the state GOP committee.

Both Myers and Eichelberger expressed regret over the situation, hoping that both sides can move past their differences and secure a win in the general election.

“I’m hoping the organization can put this unfortunate experience behind us and make a genuine effort to unite the party,” Myers said in an email Sunday.