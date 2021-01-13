Cumberland County GOP says it wasn't involved in Capitol riots, continues to push unsubstantiated election fraud claims

The ransacking of the Capitol resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer, and arrests are ongoing.

On Monday, the county committee issued a statement saying the events “in no way reflect the values of the Republican Party or our values as a committee.”

Chippo said her only insight into what may have touched off the violence was the presence of people on an upper-story balcony or terrace of the Capitol building who seemed to be enthusiastically waving or cheering, seemingly in support of the crowd.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I assumed it was Secret Service or some kind of security for the Capitol building,” she said. “I said, ‘oh, that explains why they’re letting people into the building.’”

At least one local lawmaker was also present at last week’s incident — state Sen. Doug Mastriano, whose district includes a small part of Cumberland County around Shippensburg. Mastriano's campaign also organized a bus trip with the senator to the Jan. 6 event.