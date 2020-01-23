Cumberland County GOP groups to hold speaker series Thursday with Sen. Mastriano

The Cumberland County Republican Committee and the Western Cumberland County Republican Club will join forces to host its We the People Speakers Series, with one Thursday evening in Carlisle.

The start of the series' inaugural 2020 season will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Republican House, 212 N. Hanover St., Carlisle, and feature state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Mastriano is the Republican senator of the 33rd Senatorial District, which covers the western edge of Cumberland County and other parts of the Midstate.

The topic Thursday will be "Fighting for Life and Economic Freedom in Pennsylvania." Mastriano has a doctorate in history and is a retired U.S. Army colonel. He previously served as a professor at the U.S. Army War College from 2012 to 2017.

The meeting will start with social time with Sen. Mastriano at 6:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 7 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.gopccpa.org.

