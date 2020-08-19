Cumberland County delays CARES Act funding decision after state issues new guidance

The county took applications for funding as part of the Renew Cumberland program, receiving nearly $33 million worth of requests. The way these were triaged may need to change, however, given the new guidance.

Some relief projects were deemed ineligible because they couldn’t be up and running by December, when the CARES Act funding window closes — but new guidance has loosened this up, Best said, with entities able to purchase materials and then install them on their own dime after December.

County staff had also been under the impression that municipal authorities were not eligible for funding, but this as well was altered by the latest DCED update, Scicchitano said.

He also noted that the county had gotten several applications from entities that would qualify for less than $5,000 , the minimum payout amount, and recommended that the county re-advertise for small-dollar grants, which could be paid out from the roughly half-million in funds that are not yet apportioned into a funding category. This money could also be used for municipal authorities, Scicchitano recommended.

The commissioners’ next regular voting meeting is Aug. 24.

