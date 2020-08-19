Cumberland County delays CARES Act funding decision after state issues new guidance

Nearly five months after the federal CARES Act apportioned historic amounts of financial aid to state and local governments, the rules about spending it still aren’t certain.
Cumberland County will need to delay its final approval of nearly $23 million dollars in local COVID-19 relief funds until next week. The county commissioners learned about the delay Wednesday after the state issued additional guidance Tuesday that could broaden eligibility for funding.
“Just yesterday, as luck would have it, DCED came out with 23 more pages of information for us,” said Gary Scicchitano, the county’s COVID-19 response coordinator, referencing a new frequently-asked-questions document from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. “There are many things in here we’d like to look at closer before making a final recommendation to you.”
Despite the abruptness of the economic downturn induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, financial relief has been hobbled in some respects by needing to trickle down through layers of government.
The $150 billion in CARES Act aid, passed in March, had to wait to be disbursed to eligible state and local governments. The Pennsylvania legislature then had to appropriate an amount — $625 million in total — to be apportioned to counties that did not get direct federal aid.
Cumberland County ended up with $22.9 million of this, and then had to devise its own program to divvy up the funding to local government agencies, nonprofits, and small businesses — despite sometimes conflicting instructions from higher up.
“The feds have given us three sets of guidance in April, June, and July,” noted county planning director Kirk Stoner.
“There’s always been a little bit of discrepancy between the [U.S.] Treasury and the DCED,” added county finance director Dana Best.
As they have before, the commissioners remarked that relief dollars become less effective the longer they sit in regulatory limbo, while businesses and families continue to struggle and potentially hit a point they can’t come back from.
“All of these groups need this money now,” said Commissioner Jean Foschi. “The sudden change in guidance seems, to me, a bit of a disservice to everyone.”
Commissioner Gary Eichelberger questioned if there would be a point where the fine-tuning of the CARES Act rules would stop.
“Is this going to keep evolving?” Eichelberger queried. “Because at some point we just have to pull the trigger.”
The funding structure set out by Scicchitano and other county staff members involves dividing funding into multiple categories, each with slightly different rubrics to assess need. These groupings are small businesses and the tourism industry; nonprofits; municipal governments; behavioral health agencies; and county government departments.
The county took applications for funding as part of the Renew Cumberland program, receiving nearly $33 million worth of requests. The way these were triaged may need to change, however, given the new guidance.
Some relief projects were deemed ineligible because they couldn’t be up and running by December, when the CARES Act funding window closes — but new guidance has loosened this up, Best said, with entities able to purchase materials and then install them on their own dime after December.
County staff had also been under the impression that municipal authorities were not eligible for funding, but this as well was altered by the latest DCED update, Scicchitano said.
He also noted that the county had gotten several applications from entities that would qualify for less than $5,000 , the minimum payout amount, and recommended that the county re-advertise for small-dollar grants, which could be paid out from the roughly half-million in funds that are not yet apportioned into a funding category. This money could also be used for municipal authorities, Scicchitano recommended.
The commissioners’ next regular voting meeting is Aug. 24.
Email Zack at zack@cumberlink.com.
