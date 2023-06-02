By late spring 2025, Cumberland County could be using an upgraded radio system to handle communications among first-responders.

That was the word Wednesday from Bob Shively, county director of public safety, whose department this past week hosted a series of P25 Radio Project briefings with local police, fire and EMS officials.

The briefings provided an update on the project status, the timeline for implementation and an overview of the design features of user radios available through Motorola and L3 Harris.

Currently, Cumberland County uses an L3 Harris Open Sky system for its emergency calls. Work is underway to move the county toward an upgraded P25 system using a Motorola-based platform.

The change would require replacing many of the 3,765 mobile and portable radio units used by police, EMS, fire units and local and county government agencies.

“Tentatively, we’re looking at either the end of 2024 or sometime in the first half of 2025,” Shively said of when the transition could take place. “We need to do system acceptance testing with leaves on the trees. If the project runs late into 2024, it could carry over into spring 2025, the end of May or June.”

Foliage is needed to properly gauge the strength of a radio signal transmitted over a distance, Shively said. Otherwise, the system would be less reliable.

The county has to pay around $34.8 million in capital outlay just to have the infrastructure installed to support a Motorola-based P25 system. This includes components for the dispatch center and 19 tower sites.

Nine sites are towers used by the Open Sky system, Shively said. There, the upgrades include new shelters, generators, propane tanks and other vital equipment.

The remaining 10 sites are new tower locations that have to be identified, purchased, cleared and developed following the necessary approval and permitting processes, Shively said. He estimated that about half the tower sites are ready or nearing completion.

The statewide Open Sky network was decommissioned on June 30, 2021, Shively said. Over the years, Franklin, Dauphin, Adams and York counties have all switched to P25 systems.

“We wanted to have a project that incorporates lessons learned from the previous radio project,” Shively said. “We wanted to give the agencies plenty of notice so that they could budget or forecast a future transition date.”

Discussions on upgrading the county system started in 2016, with outreach meetings in 2017. In the early stages of the project, the county formed a radio advisory board of representatives from police, EMS, fire units and municipal and county agencies.

That board provided input to county administrators and the board of commissioners. The focus turned to Harris and Motorola to determine which vendor to contract with to build the infrastructure.

“The advisory board, after scoring individually, selected Motorola as the vendor of choice,” Shively said. This recommendation was later approved by the commissioners.

At first, the county had no plans to award grants to first-responder agencies to buy radios. That changed when the county was awarded $49.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The county established an allocation process that included a committee of infrastructure experts to review what grant applications would be eligible for rescue plan funds.

When radios were deemed an appropriate use, criteria had to be developed to decide how best to divvy up the $3.78 million set aside for radios. Drawing from methods used in the previous radio system update, staff members calculated a baseline rate where the county will pay about two-thirds of the costs involved in providing a portion of the P25 mobile and portable units.

This formula was never meant to replace every radio or even most of the radios needed by each agency, Shively said. Instead, it was structured to draw a balance based on such factors as population, call volume, the number of apparatus and how many radios an agency has in use. So far, only Motorola radios are eligible for reimbursement under the grants approved by the commissioners.

Working with Motorola, the county has been able to leverage a 40% discount off the list price for user radios that was initially set through June 30.

During this review process, Harris offered to sell first-responder agencies P25 radios that were cheaper than the discounted Motorola unites. Concerned about the cost, some agencies considered Harris radios instead of Motorola units, even if their decision precludes them from receiving an ARPA grant.

In late May, The Sentinel reported that the Monroe Fire Company was among the agencies leaning toward Harris as the more affordable option to purchase the bulk of its replacement radios.

Other agencies expressed similar concerns during the project briefings, Shively said Wednesday. “The cost of everything is increasing. Budgets are tighter for all agencies. It certainly is a capital purchase.

“I understand but, at the same time, I look at the radios as an operational item that needs to be forecast and planned the same as any other capital items for replacement,” he said, citing as examples duty belts for police officers and turnout gear for firefighters.

One reason for the briefings was to present information on the design features of Harris radios along with how well those products could interface with Motorola radios in the field once the P25 system is implemented, Shively said. “We’re telling the agencies it is up to them to decide which vendor is best for them. Our message is this is complex, take your time and make sure you have a thorough understanding of both vendors and the features before you make a final decision on purchasing.”

Originally, the county wanted a final count in late April on how many baseline units to order through Motorola. That deadline, along with the discounted price, has been extended into late July.

“Instead of trying to rush people, we want to make sure the agencies have enough time to make the right decisions,” Shively said.

Depending on the number of radios ordered, Motorola has offered a further discount of up to 20% on user radios.