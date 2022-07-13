Cumberland County could be weeks away from awarding ARPA fund grants

Cumberland County commissioners may be only weeks away from deciding how to divvy up $46.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to the county.

Businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations had until July 1 to apply online for pandemic recovery grants ranging from a minimum of $50,000 to a maximum of $2 million.

“We are in the first stage of the review, which is a review of all the applications to determine eligibility versus ineligibility,” Chief Clerk Stacy Snyder said Monday.

“We have identified county subject area experts,” she said. “Later this week, early next week, there will be an in-depth review of all the applications. After a week or two of intense review, we will bring forth recommendations to the commissioners for the award of grants.”

Grants are being made available to support mental and physical health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Since ARPA funding has to be spent by the end of 2026, the county will look at projects that are ready to move forward within a four-year timeframe.

The American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021. That legislation includes $350 billion in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for eligible state, county and local governments.

Of the $350 billion, Cumberland County was awarded $49,214,152. In September, commissioners approved the allocation of $2.5 million of ARPA money to three local higher education institutions, awarding $1.4 million to Central Penn College, $600,000 to Messiah University and $500,000 to Shippensburg University.

Since then, the county has gathered input on how to allocate the remaining $46.7 million. The sources include input from focus groups, a public survey process and networking by staff in county departments.