The Cumberland County Conservation District is accepting tree seedling orders through March 24.

The orders will be available for pick-up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20, and from 8 a.m. to noon April 21 at the Conservation District Building, 310 Allen Road, outside Carlisle.

Tree seedlings available for 2023 include American Redbud, Colorado Blue Spruce, Concolor Fir, Red Spruce, Scarlet Maple, Swamp White Oak and White Pine.

The district is also offering three types of apple trees (Enterprise, Crimson Crisp and Initial), two types of pear trees (Harrow Sweet and Shenandoah) and one type of cherry tree (Montmorency). Blueberry plants, a wildflower mix, tree shelters and wood stakes are also available.

Profits from the tree seedling sale help offset costs associated with environmental education projects and natural resource-related programs in Cumberland County.

For an order form, contact the Conservation District by phone at 717-240-7812, email conservationdistrict@cumberlandcountypa.gov or download the order form on the county website at www.cumberlandcountypa.gov/2847/Conservation-District.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the annual sale that has sold more than 550,000 seedlings.

