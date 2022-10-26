Cumberland County Commissioners vote 2-1 Wednesday to award $6.34 million in ARPA grants to 21 infrastructure projects

Cumberland County commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday afternoon to award 21 projects $6.34 million in grants from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

During a finance meeting, the commissioners reviewed a list of recommended awards for projects that improve infrastructure.

Commissioners Jean Foschi and Vince DiFilippo voted in favor of the recommended list. Commissioner Gary Eichelberger voted against, citing objections to the way the process was handled to arrive at the recommendations.

The county is making grants available to support physical health and mental health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Earlier this month, the commissioners awarded 17 organizations $7.1 million in grants for health initiatives. No decision has been made as yet in the business/nonprofit category.

ARPA was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021. The legislation includes $350 billion for eligible state, county and local governments.

Cumberland County was awarded $49,214,152. In September 2021, the commissioners approved the allocation of $2.5 million of ARPA money to three local higher education institutions, awarding $1.4 million to Central Penn College, $600,000 to Messiah University and $500,000 to Shippensburg University.

Since then, the county has developed a process on how to allocate the remaining $46.7 million. The action taken Wednesday represents the second round of grants awarded under that process.

Below is the list of ARPA infrastructure grants:

Camp Hill Borough

$300,000

To support projects involving the Athol Street pump station main replacement, the Seibert Park pump station and force main replacement and the Creek Road pump station.

Carlisle Borough

$254,833

To support the construction of the Fairground Avenue Linear Park.

Cumberland Franklin County Joint Municipal Authority

$500,000

To support improvements to a regional facility serving seven municipalities in two counties

Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council Inc.

$79,402

To design a trail extension from Fort Street to Orrstown Road

East Pennsboro Township

$400,000

To support a project to rehab 8,000 linear feet of sewer line starting in Summerdale

Hampden Township

$400,000

To support a project to rehab the pool at the Hampden pool complex

Lemoyne Borough

$200,000

To support a project to remediate flooding along North Third Street between Market and Walnut streets and Walnut Street between North Third and Fort streets.

Lemoyne Municipal Authority

$200,000

To support the purchase of ultra-violet equipment to treat sewer effluent

Lower Allen Township Authority

$350,000

To support the Cedar Run interceptor sewer rehabilitation project

Mechanicsburg Borough

$300,000

To support the West Keller and George streets drainage projects

Monroe Township

$300,000

To repair sewer infrastructure in the White Rock Acres development

Mount Holly Springs

$250,000

To support a project that provides public water to Liberty Woods and establishes a secondary water source for the community

New Cumberland Borough

$350,000

To support a project to enhance drainage and to create a River Alley Pocket Park and Riverfront Park

Newville Borough Water & Sewer Authority

$250,000

To support a project that would develop a secondary water source to serve about 1,000 customers in the Newville area

North Middleton Township

$400,000

To support an inflow and infiltration remediation project

Silver Spring Township

$50,000

To support the design and engineering of the Paul Walters Park

South Middleton Township

$450,000

To support the Boiling Springs multimodal project to improve safety and handicapped accessibility for motorists and pedestrians

South Middleton Township Municipal Authority

$400,000

To support a project that extends water service by way of South Spring Garden Street to new developments in the northern part of the township

Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority

$300,000

To support a project to build a Rabbit Transit regional operations and maintenance facility

Upper Allen Township

$450,000

To support a project to conduct a new 60-acre park at Lisburn and McCormick roads

Wormleysburg Borough

$250,000

To support a project to rehabilitate and replace about 9,300 linear feet of failing sewer pipe to reduce inflow and infiltration