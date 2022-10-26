Cumberland County Commissioners vote 2-1 Wednesday to award $6.34 million in ARPA grants to 21 infrastructure projects

Cumberland County commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday afternoon to award 21 projects $6.34 million in grants from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
During a finance meeting, the commissioners reviewed a list of recommended awards for projects that improve infrastructure.
Commissioners Jean Foschi and Vince DiFilippo voted in favor of the recommended list. Commissioner Gary Eichelberger voted against, citing objections to the way the process was handled to arrive at the recommendations.
The county is making grants available to support physical health and mental health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.
Earlier this month, the commissioners awarded 17 organizations $7.1 million in grants for health initiatives. No decision has been made as yet in the business/nonprofit category.
ARPA was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021. The legislation includes $350 billion for eligible state, county and local governments.
Cumberland County was awarded $49,214,152. In September 2021, the commissioners approved the allocation of $2.5 million of ARPA money to three local higher education institutions, awarding $1.4 million to Central Penn College, $600,000 to Messiah University and $500,000 to Shippensburg University.
Since then, the county has developed a process on how to allocate the remaining $46.7 million. The action taken Wednesday represents the second round of grants awarded under that process.
Below is the list of ARPA infrastructure grants:
Camp Hill Borough
- $300,000
- To support projects involving the Athol Street pump station main replacement, the Seibert Park pump station and force main replacement and the Creek Road pump station.
Carlisle Borough
- $254,833
- To support the construction of the Fairground Avenue Linear Park.
Cumberland Franklin County Joint Municipal Authority
- $500,000
- To support improvements to a regional facility serving seven municipalities in two counties
Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Council Inc.
- $79,402
- To design a trail extension from Fort Street to Orrstown Road
East Pennsboro Township
- $400,000
- To support a project to rehab 8,000 linear feet of sewer line starting in Summerdale
Hampden Township
- $400,000
- To support a project to rehab the pool at the Hampden pool complex
Lemoyne Borough
- $200,000
- To support a project to remediate flooding along North Third Street between Market and Walnut streets and Walnut Street between North Third and Fort streets.
Lemoyne Municipal Authority
- $200,000
- To support the purchase of ultra-violet equipment to treat sewer effluent
Lower Allen Township Authority
- $350,000
- To support the Cedar Run interceptor sewer rehabilitation project
Mechanicsburg Borough
- $300,000
- To support the West Keller and George streets drainage projects
Monroe Township
- $300,000
- To repair sewer infrastructure in the White Rock Acres development
Mount Holly Springs
- $250,000
- To support a project that provides public water to Liberty Woods and establishes a secondary water source for the community
New Cumberland Borough
- $350,000
- To support a project to enhance drainage and to create a River Alley Pocket Park and Riverfront Park
Newville Borough Water & Sewer Authority
- $250,000
- To support a project that would develop a secondary water source to serve about 1,000 customers in the Newville area
North Middleton Township
- $400,000
- To support an inflow and infiltration remediation project
Silver Spring Township
- $50,000
- To support the design and engineering of the Paul Walters Park
South Middleton Township
- $450,000
- To support the Boiling Springs multimodal project to improve safety and handicapped accessibility for motorists and pedestrians
South Middleton Township Municipal Authority
- $400,000
- To support a project that extends water service by way of South Spring Garden Street to new developments in the northern part of the township
Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority
- $300,000
- To support a project to build a Rabbit Transit regional operations and maintenance facility
Upper Allen Township
- $450,000
- To support a project to conduct a new 60-acre park at Lisburn and McCormick roads
Wormleysburg Borough
- $250,000
- To support a project to rehabilitate and replace about 9,300 linear feet of failing sewer pipe to reduce inflow and infiltration
Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.