Gary Eichelberger has accused the other two Cumberland County commissioners of singling him out for removal as the liaison to the executive board of the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp.

But Commissioners Vince DiFilippo and Jean Foschi said their 2-1 vote last week was driven by the need to address stakeholder concerns and to distance CAEDC staff from the influence of any county commissioner.

DiFilippo made the motion last Wednesday to authorize changes in the CAEDC bylaws that would remove any reference to an appointed commissioner liaison and bar any commissioner from serving on the executive board.

With the vote, county solicitor Keith Brenneman was authorized to start the process of revising the CAEDC bylaws.

In support of the motion, DiFilippo quoted an excerpt from a November 2021 strategic workforce planning analysis prepared by Strategic Consulting Partners of Mechanicsburg. The firm was hired to do a comprehensive study for CAEDC, DiFilippo wrote last Thursday in an email to The Sentinel. The excerpt reads:

“The county commissioners played a large role in the development of CAEDC. Additionally, the commissioners approve county funds in the form of the tourism tax to be allocated to CAEDC. Because the commissioners play a large role in funding CAEDC, they have directed and influenced CAEDC activities in ways that move EDCs [economic development corporations] across the state do not experience.

"The involvement of the commissioners — while welcomed — has created conflict between the organization’s leaders, the board at large, and the commissioners. Stakeholders shared that these conflicts lead to uncertainty as to the direction of the organization. Stakeholders further shared that if CAEDC is to affect economic development in the way it should, there should be funding from outside the county to ensure all aspects of economic development are funded.”

On its website, CAEDC identifies itself as an independent, county-chartered nonprofit corporation responsible for providing economic development and tourism promotion services to the Cumberland Valley.

The “leadership & board” page of the website lists an executive committee that includes Eichelberger as a delegate commissioner while DiFilippo and Foschi are listed as public sector members on the board of directors.

The planning analysis report was discovered just a few weeks ago, DiFilippo wrote in his email. “The study clearly indicates that the involvement of the commissioners was a concern. I brought this concern up with the full board of commissioners several weeks ago and Eichelberger had no recollection of the document.”

At the time, Eichelberger suggested that DiFilippo contact Crystal Quintin of Geisinger Health System who is CAEDC's executive board chair.

“I did so on Jan. 5 and received no response from her regarding the document,” DiFilippo wrote in his email. “What makes it more concerning is that Eichelberger has been the liaison from the board of commissioners to CAEDC for many years. In my opinion, he has had too much influence in the operations of CAEDC. The bylaw revisions that are being made are quite simple and reduce the chance of excessive influence of any commissioner, not just Eichelberger.

“He’s not being targeted by anyone,” DiFilippo wrote. “He [Eichelberger] should have communicated the concerns noted in this report to his fellow commissioners in a timely manner. He did not do so. We were never notified of this report. The report indicated some serious concerns ... as expressed by the stakeholders, and since Eichelberger is the liaison to CAEDC, the concerns mentioned in the report should have been made available to the other commissioners in a timely manner."

'It's not personal'

During Wednesday's meeting, there was an exchange between Foschi and Eichelberger over the nature of the report which DiFilippo referred to in his motion.

“It is following the recommendations,” Foschi said about the motion to revise the bylaws.

“That is an assessment. That is not a recommendation,” Eichelberger said in response. “This is the starting point for a blueprint to come from. You don’t understand. ... This is step one. There is a multi-step process.”

“The bylaw change does not eliminate commissioner involvement,” Foschi wrote last Thursday in an email to The Sentinel. “Commissioners continue to operate as three members of the CAEDC [board] and continue to hold board seats.

“He [Eichelberger] missed the point of the bylaw change,” Foschi wrote. “It’s not personal — it’s about supporting the professionals at CAEDC and allowing them to do the work of the organization without undue influence from any commissioners."

Last Wednesday, Eichelberger sent an email to The Sentinel accusing his colleagues of “manhandling the bylaws of CAEDC” to “eliminate my liaison role there and allow them to appoint someone else.

“This system of the executive committee having a delegate commissioner reflects our standard practice of appointing a liaison commissioner to other county-affiliated and county-related organizations,” Eichelberger wrote. “Some of which provide far less involvement for the board as a whole, than CAEDC does.”

He cited as examples the Conservation District and Housing and Redevelopment Authorities where a single commissioner serves in a similar delegate role. “The Conservation District actually includes a voting role on the board for the sitting commissioner,” Eichelberger said, identifying DiFilippo as the commissioner in that role.

All three commissioners serve as members of the CAEDC board of directors, so they have access to relevant information needed for their role as the policy (not operations) body of CAEDC, Eichelberger said. He added, in that capacity, the sole purpose of the commissioners is to ensure that CAEDC function does not run afoul of the county comprehensive plan — specifically, the economic development component that is reflected in the CAEDC strategic plan.

On Wednesday, Eichelberger defended his role as the commissioner liaison to the executive board. He described himself as an adviser and as an historian de facto.

“I have the most knowledge on what the goals are,” he said. “I understand the program better than anybody else. I have worked in economic development as well. Why would you change it? Apparently, the only answer is because we can and we want to and because we don’t like Gary.

“If we are concerned about too much involvement, the response should be to remove the commissioners entirely from the board of directors and have a liaison, which is, essentially, what we have now,” Eichelberger said.

“The current and past chairs of the board of directors have expressed that there is no need for a change and that the existing system has functioned well and created no issues of concern,” Eichelberger wrote in his email.

Support for system

Jonathan Cox, an attorney with the Harrisburg law firm of Eckert Seamans and treasurer on the CAEDC executive committee, spoke out Wednesday in favor of keeping Eichelberger as liaison.

“I have reached out to you individually in recent weeks to discuss plans for 2023,” Cox said at Wednesday's meeting. “As you know, we have spent a large amount of 2021 and 2022 focused inwardly on introspection, on leadership change and transition, the new strategic plan. I really want us to focus on moving forward and less on introspection. Getting CAEDC working externally again and not focused on internal issues.

“The mechanics and structure of CAEDC has worked well since its conception,” Cox said. “Commissioner Eichelberger was instrumental in helping to find the organization. Although I certainly appreciate the concerns and desires of all three of you, and your successors in future years, there is no undue influence of the commissioners, any individual commissioners, over CAEDC’s agenda and mission. The existing structure has served us well.”

The main function of the executive committee is to set the agenda for the board-as-a-whole, Cox said. The executive committee occasionally meets behind closed doors, mainly for personnel issues, he said.

“It is necessary to continue to have the accountability of a liaison,” Cox said. “The question is whether now is an appropriate time to open CAEDC’s bylaws and to continue the internal governance issues rather than pay attention on moving the organization forward in 2023.”