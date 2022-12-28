Cumberland County commissioners vote 2-1 to award grant for land project on South Mountain

Cumberland County commissioners voted 2-1 recently to award a $955,500 recovery grant so that the Central Pennsylvania Conservancy can acquire and permanently protect 916 acres of land on the South Mountain.

The land, which includes buffer acreage around Camp Tuckahoe and straddles Cumberland and York counties, is owned by the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council.

Commissioners Jean Foschi and Vince DiFilippo voted last week in favor of the grant drawn from $49.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to Cumberland County.

Cumberland County has awarded $23,620,118 in recovery grants and has allocated $25 million for county revenue replacement. The remaining $2,217,034 could be allocated by the end of the month, county Chief Clerk Stacy Snyder told the commissioners last week.

The county has made grants available for physical health and mental health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts. The two commissioners argue that the Camp Tuckahoe grant falls under the infrastructure category.

The cost estimate of $2.29 million for the Camp Tuckahoe acquisition is based on a fair market real estate appraisal completed on May 24, county officials said in a news release last week. The land includes 546 acres in Cumberland County, for an appraised value of $1.3 million. Seventy percent of the appraised value, $955,500, was awarded by commissioners last week.

Aside from providing watershed and forest protection, the acquisition of Camp Tuckahoe increases the acreage of existing core conservation areas, including the Diakon Wilderness Center, State Game Lands #305, and one mile of shared border with the National Park Service’s White Rocks area, according to the county.

“This project moves the land from private ownership to public ownership,” the county said. “The environmental, economic, social and recreation benefits will be available for all residents in the greater region to enjoy forever. The 916 acres make important connections to the permanently preserved land owned by the [Pennsylvania] Game Commission and [the] Appalachian Trail [Conservancy].”

Argument over funding

Commissioner Gary Eichelberger has consistently voted against the commissioners awarding the recovery grants, citing objections to the way the application review process was handled. An exception was his vote to approve a list of grants to agencies proposing physical health and mental health initiatives.

In the case of the Camp Tuckahoe grant, Eichelberger cited specifically a disparity in the cost sharing of the land acquisition proposal and a lack of serious review of other options by fellow commissioners. He outlined his objections in a series of emails to The Sentinel.

In both the emails and during the meeting last week, Eichelberger pointed out that Cumberland County is paying $1,043 per acre for land compared to $166 per acre being paid by York County.

During the meeting, he said, “I’m not sure that we have exhausted all the possibilities.

“What makes this so laughable is that they [the other commissioners] did not consider other pools of money that would not cannibalize the ARPA pool, and that could more accurately justify the diversion of grants from people projects to empty land that no one can reach,” Eichelberger wrote in an email.

“I proposed to the conservancy and to [County Planner] Kirk Stoner that we forego our land preservation grant projects this year and earmark all of it for the Tuckahoe project in keeping with its supposed special status as a ‘legacy project,’” Eichelberger wrote. “If the project is of such importance, we could have justified it appropriately by exercising a one-year deferral for a portion of the annual allotment for farmland preservation and backfilled that in the out years."

Foschi disputed Eichelberger's statement that he proposed other forms of funding to the conservancy or county planning. “He has not discussed with me privately or publicly the potential to divert farmland preservation funds or to use land grant partnership funds for the Tuckahoe project,” she wrote.

DiFilippo also argued that there were discussions about other funding options for the project.

“In fact, Eichelberger has not shared any of his ideas with the other commissioners,” DiFilippo wrote. “I was the first commissioner that questioned the amount of the award being recommended for the Tuckahoe project. I sought and presented other ideas for funding, and this discussion was done at public meetings.

“I would have liked to see York County contribute more to the project,” he added. “I suggested that we approach York County and request additional funding as an option. Mr. Eichelberger was clearly against that idea.”

Stoner, county planning department director, had advised the commissioners that the funding York County provided was from its Open Space grant project and not its ARPA allocation.

“Our grant committee advised us the Tuckahoe project could fail if the conservancy didn’t receive the full funding request from Cumberland,” DiFilippo wrote. “However, the grant money we are providing isn’t just for land. It’s for the cost of the entire project. So, Eichelberger offered nothing in those public meetings other than a passing mention of the Land Partnership program funding."

“It’s evident Gary does not understand the scope and complexity of the CPC project, the request made by the CPC for county ARPA funds, the county ARPA grant fund process, nor the potential long-term consequences of this transaction falling apart,” Foschi wrote. “The Boy Scouts wish to divest of 916 acres and CPC wishes to acquire the property and expand safe, legal and public access to Tuckahoe lands at a total project cost of $2.34 million.”

The conservancy bills itself as a "nonprofit, member-supported charitable organization with a mission to acquire, preserve, and protect local land and natural resources in South-Central Pennsylvania." The organization said it serves as the local land trust for a six-county region — Cumberland, Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Juniata and northern York counties.

In her email, Foschi wrote that the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has committed $1.17 million to the project, leaving the conservancy to come up with matching funds to continue the process.

“The county’s ARPA grant application vetting team, which Gary approved, advised all three commissioners that this project depends on our [ARPA] money and gave it highly rated status,” Foschi wrote.

“Neither county is purchasing land,” Foschi wrote. “CPC is purchasing land as part of a project of a much larger and consequential scale, but that doesn’t make headlines.”

Eichelberger, however, insists that a better solution should have been found for the project.

“None of this was treated seriously, despite the fact it would have solved the funding gap and preserved these in-demand grant dollars, while accomplishing all the stated goals of commissioners,” Eichelberger wrote.