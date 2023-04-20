Cumberland County commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to approve a $2.26 million capital project request to establish a firearms testing unit for the district attorney’s office.

Commissioners Vince DiFilippo and Jean Foschi gave staff the go-ahead to purchase specialized equipment, hire two technicians and to build an addition to accommodate the unit at the county forensics lab at 1201 Ritner Highway.

Citing concerns over future costs, Commissioner Gary Eichelberger voted against the project that will use a $1.5 million Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The grant is being paid for with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The grant is set up to cover the salaries and benefits of two full-time lab employees for five fiscal quarters starting in late 2023 and extending through 2024. Once that portion of the grant is spent, the county would have to pay for testing unit staff. That cost is projected at $761,910 for years three, four and five of the five-year capital project.

“My position hasn’t changed on this,” Eichelberger said Wednesday before casting his vote. “My concern is the timing of it.”

The decision to approve the testing unit comes at a time when the county is facing an impending fiscal crisis involving a projected $2.5 million deficit in the mental health systems budget.

With all the fiscal challenges going on, Eichelberger questioned whether it would be more prudent to wait for future grant opportunities to develop a firearms testing unit.

During a meeting in late March, Eichelberger referenced a decision that was made in the lead-up to the eventual sale of the Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

“I mentioned it before,” Eichelberger said. “I’m jaded by past experience with the county saddled with long-term grants. The previous board approved a very bad proposal to add rehab at Claremont in the hope and belief that it was going to save Claremont. There are unknown unknowns right now.”

This $761,910 estimate represents the worst-case scenario in terms of expenses with absolutely no income coming into the testing unit, said Eric Radnovich, director of the DA’s forensic investigation division.

During finance committee meetings held in March, District Attorney Sean McCormack outlined two ways the testing unit could generate enough revenue over the next five years to offset the budget impact.

In convictions involving firearms, his office could gradually recoup the expense by including the lab testing as a prosecution cost in sentences handed down by county judges.

Also, within three to four years, the testing unit could be established enough to accept firearms for testing from nearby counties and then charge those counties a fee for providing the service.

Another possible funding source may be available through the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms. The ATF is trying to encourage local and county agencies to

Within three to four years, the testing unit could be established enough to accept firearms for testing from nearby counties and then charge those counties a fee for providing the service.

Another funding source could be the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms that is trying to encourage local agencies to use NIBIN. Short for the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, NIBIN is a database where expended bullet casings can be compared with ballistic imagery from other jurisdictions to generate leads on possible matches in violent crime. A NIBIN technician is one of the two full-time positions the grant would fund through 2024.