Cumberland County commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to accept a $1.5 million state grant to establish a firearms testing unit for the forensic investigation division of the district attorney’s Office.

Commissioners Vince DiFilippo and Jean Foschi agreed to accept the the Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. It is paid for with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Citing concerns over timing, Commissioner Chairman Gary Eichelberger voted against accepting the grant to purchase specialized equipment, hire two technicians and build an addition to accommodate the unit at the county forensic lab at 1601 Ritner Highway.

The decision Wednesday came after the motion was tabled twice in recent weeks amid word of an impending fiscal crisis involving a projected $2.5 million deficit in the mental health systems budget.

The crime and delinquency grant is set up to cover the salaries and benefits of two full-time lab employees for five fiscal quarters starting in late 2023 and extending through 2024, division director Eric Radnovich told the commissioners.

Once the grant is spent, the county would have to build into its general fund budget the cost to maintain the testing unit personnel. Those annual costs would range from $166,000 in year three to $176,000 by year five, according to cost projections provided by District Attorney Sean McCormack.

During a finance committee Wednesday, McCormack presented a chart outlining how the testing unit could generate enough revenue over the next five years to offset a portion of the costs.

In convictions involving firearms, the district attorney’s office could gradually recoup the expense by including the lab testing as a prosecution cost in sentences handed down by county judges, McCormack said. Within three to four years the testing unit could be established enough to accept firearms for testing from nearby counties and then charge those counties for providing the service, he said.

One reason for the unit is to provide a quicker turnaround on firearms testing. Right now, it could take Cumberland County weeks or even months to receive test results back from the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab.

Another possible funding source may be available through the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Radnovich told the commissioners Wednesday. He said the ATF is trying to encourage local and county agencies to use the NIBIN system more extensively.

Short for the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, NIBIN is a database where expended bullet casings can be compared with ballistic imagery from other jurisdictions to generate leads on possible matches in violent crime. A NIBIN technician is one of the two full-time positions the grant would fund through 2024.

“My concern is the timing given all the challenges and demands that are going on,” Eichelberger said. If there is so much urgency behind the need for quicker testing then, logically, there may be future grant opportunities if the commissioners to pass on the PCCD grant.

“This is ARPA money,” McCormack responded. “This is the opportunity to get this. I don’t believe that this $1.5 million is going to be sitting out there again, at least, I don’t see it in the foreseeable future.”

But Eichelberger was not convinced. “There’s a fair amount of this that’s speculative,” he said, referring to the data from McCormack. “Sometimes we have to go there. I understand that, but I’m not comfortable doing that at this time.”

Eichelberger referenced a decision that was made in the lead-up to the eventual sale of the Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

“I mentioned it before,” Eichelberger said. “I’m jaded by past experience with the county saddled with long-term grants. The previous board approved a very bad proposal to add rehab at Claremont in the hope and belief that it was going to save Claremont. There are unknown unknowns right now.”

Foschi saw it differently. She said rejecting the grant “seems like a bad move to me.”

“We already have the money,” Foschi said. “It seems like a shame to send it back. What happens when you start to send money back? What does that do for our reputation, our potential for future grant opportunities?”

McCormack said the Commission in Crime and Delinquency provides many grants pertaining to law enforcement. “This is one of the largest grants that they approved outside of Philadelphia,” he said. “It’s a credit to what we already have. What we’ve already done. It is a compliment to us and our track record that PCCD is able to trust us.”

“I’m OK with moving forward with it,” DiFilippo said before making the motion to accept the grant. “This will be more of a positive than a negative. Based on where society is going, everybody’s crime rate is probably going to continue to go up.”

Despite his no vote, Eichelberger praised the county forensic department. “This is not a reflection on you,” he told McCormack. “I’m very proud of your lab. It’s a cutting edge facility. If we take the long-term perspective, I’m not sure we can do this now.”