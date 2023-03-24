An impending fiscal crisis in mental health services was a factor in the Cumberland County commissioners’ decision Wednesday to once again table a proposal to accept a $1.5 million state grant to establish a firearms testing unit for the forensic investigation division of the District Attorney’s office.

The commissioners in October authorized District Attorney Sean McCormack to apply for a Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

The commission allocated the money toward the purchase of specialized testing equipment and the construction of an addition to the county forensics lab located at 1601 Ritner Highway. The grant would also cover the salaries and benefit of two full-time lab employees for five fiscal quarters starting in late 2023 and extending through 2024, division director Eric Radnovich told the commissioners.

Once the grant is spent, however, the county would have to build into its general fund budget the cost to maintain the testing unit personnel. Those annual costs would range from $152,657 in the first year to $176,929 by year five, according to cost projections by McCormack.

During the meeting Wednesday, McCormack presented the commissioners with data showing an increase of crime involving firearms, along with letters from local police chiefs who support the concept of a county-run firearms testing unit.

In making his case, McCormack noted that, all too often, guns seized by local police departments are kept in storage in their evidence rooms and are never sent out for testing at the Pennsylvania State Police lab due to the heavy backlog of cases.

Having its own testing unit would enable Cumberland County to cross-check seized firearms and spent shell casings with records available on a nationwide database to determine if any matches exist with crimes in other jurisdictions, according to McCormack.

Commissioner Gary Eichelberger questioned both the practicality and urgency of accepting a grant for a testing unit when the county is confronted with a fiscal crisis in mental health services that may require the commissioners to channel emergency funds.

“I don’t have information on whether we could afford to do both right now,” Eichelberger said. “I have a lot of questions around it. This [the testing unit] is a great idea, but we do have to prioritize. When I got here, the county had taken on an enormous amount of multi-year obligations from what was going to be grants.”

Commissioner Jean Foschi saw it differently. She said her support for the testing unit was reinforced by McCormack providing additional data Wednesday and by letters from police chiefs backing the proposal.

The commissioners are not going to save mental health services by rejecting a $1.5 million grant out of fear over how the county is going to pay for two technicians down the line, Foschi said. “This [the testing unit] could be a cost-saving measure.”

Foschi was referring to a point that McCormack had made earlier — the stronger the evidence against a criminal defendant, the greater the likelihood the defendant would agree to a plea bargain rather than insist on a jury trial, which costs the county money. One way to strengthen a prosecution case is to have access to high quality and timely forensics testing.