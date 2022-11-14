Cumberland County commissioners set aside $7.4M of Claremont sale funds for use to be determined at later date

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners on Monday voted 2-1 to set aside about $7.4 million in funds from the recent sale of the county nursing home to be used for future projects, initiatives or funds that will be determined at a later date.

Funds from the $7,426,764.94 transfer committed to the general fund can only be used with approval of the county board of commissioners. The board, however, noted that the transfer doesn't mean any decision has been made for the specific use of that money. All three commissioners seemed eager to make sure enough consideration is given to whatever uses are eventually proposed.

A local residents group has posed the option of creating a benevolence fund from the Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center sale profits that could potentially help senior citizens in Cumberland County.

"We're not to the point where we're not gonna create a benevolence fund of some sort; probably will, but at this point in time, I believe any control of that money has to remain with the county commissioners," Commissioner Vince DiFilippo said. "That's something I don't think I could waver on."

Commissioner Gary Eichelberger, who voted against the transfer Monday and has voiced concerns about a possible benevolence fund, referred to a letter from county Controller Al Whitcomb who expressed concerns about the need for answers to a lot of questions before any public money is allocated.

"There should be a process in place ... that will give us the opportunity to explore the highest and best use and appropriately involve public input, not just special interest input masquerading as public input," Eichelberger said. "I am concerned that the approach here looks like it's setting us up for a [rash] of giveaways but ... this way it comes back to the commissioners. So then it's either good decisions or bad decisions will be in the hands and in the laps of the commissioners."

Commissioner Jean Foschi said the county staff is working to create opportunities for public input and that the transfer doesn't mean the commissioners have already decided what to do or are taking money away from the sale of Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

"This $7.4 million will sit there until the commissioners decide, and so there's plenty of time to make good decisions about this money," she said. "There's certainly no need to rush through it or think we have to take care of it in the next week. ... It will sit there until good decisions are ready to be made."

The $7.4 million is only a piece of the $16.5 million in estimated proceeds from the sale of Claremont. The commissioners last Thursday voted to transfer $4.15 million to the county retirement fund for pensions. The commissioners then unanimously voted on Monday on two other transfers — about $356,500 for internal health care costs and about $4.58 million for costs and expenses currently known and unknown associated with having previously operated the nursing home.

Cumberland County finalized the Claremont sale to Allaire Health Services in March for $22.25 million, but it wasn't until Thursday that the county released numbers on the proceeds of that sale.