Cumberland County Commissioners set aside $25 million in ARPA funds, award $1.2 million in grants to area nonprofits

Over half of Cumberland County’s $49 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were set aside Wednesday afternoon to cover general fund expenditures and future capital improvement projects in the county.

County commissioners voted 2-1 to allocate $25 million toward eventual facility upgrades and to offset county revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioners Jean Foschi and Vince DiFilippo voted in favor of the allocation of ARPA funds while Commissioner Gary Eichelberger voted against the motion.

That decision came just minutes after the same majority voted to award $1.2 million in ARPA grants to eight projects spearheaded by local nonprofit organizations.

ARPA was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021. The legislation includes $350 billion for eligible state, county and local governments. Of that, the county received $49,214,152.

In September 2021, the commissioners approved the allocation of $2.5 million of ARPA money to three local higher education institutions, awarding $1.4 million to Central Penn College, $600,000 to Messiah University and $500,000 to Shippensburg University.

Since then, the county has developed a process on how to allocate the remaining $46.7 million by making grants available to support physical health and mental health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts.

The commissioners voted unanimously on Oct. 12 to award 17 organizations $7.1 million in grants for health initiatives. Two weeks later, on Oct. 26, the commissioners voted 2-1 to award 21 projects $6.34 million in grants for various infrastructure upgrades throughout the county. Eichelberger voted no on that second motion.

Total grant awards Wednesday came out to $1,210,718.

Below is the list of the ARPA grants to local nonprofit organizations:

New Hope Ministries Inc. of Hampden Township

• $350,000

• To renovate and improve its Enola Center service site

Joseph T. Simpson Public Library in Mechanicsburg

• $318,850

• To acquire and renovate the Agway building at 45 W. Allen St.

Employment Skills Center in Carlisle

• $133,441

• To provide a nurse aide training site and to provide for greater staff security.

United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County

• $129,645

• To renovate the interior of the United Way building at 125 S. Hanover St.

Cleve J. Fredricksen Library in Camp Hill

• $79,843

• To create a courtyard for outdoor children’s programming

Coy Public Library in Shippensburg

• $78,252

• To support a multiphase project to its outdoor meeting and program space.

Carlisle Tool Library

• $66,500

• To purchase the property the nonprofit currently rents

Maranatha-Carlisle

• $54,187

• To help support a financial literacy course and to accept additional charitable clients who are in need of services