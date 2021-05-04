 Skip to main content
Cumberland County commissioners place 2021-2022 fiscal budget on public view
Cumberland County commissioners place 2021-2022 fiscal budget on public view

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners approved placing the 2021-2022 Fiscal Budget on public view. The total revenue in the fiscal budget is $57,865,075, which predominantly consists of human services funding.

The fiscal budget is primarily funded by grants from state and federal sources that cover 79% of the budget, or $45,896,488, according to a news release from the county. County subsidy and additional funding sources cover the remaining 21% of the budget.

In addition to the fiscal budget that is up for approval, there is the calendar budget that includes the general fund, nursing home, public safety and several other funds, the county said in the news release. The calendar budget is normally approved in early December.

The Cumberland County fiscal budget is scheduled for approval during the June 1 Board of Commissioners meeting at 2 p.m.

Residents can view the Cumberland County fiscal budget online at www.ccpa.net/budget or at the Cumberland County Commissioners Office Room 200, One Courthouse Square, Carlisle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

