Cumberland County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday in support of increased funding for community-based mental health services in the 2023-24 state budget.

The resolution is the latest in a series of steps county officials have taken to lobby state lawmakers to not only provide short-term relief, but also to develop a long-term solution for the funding crisis.

The county is grappling with a potential $2.5 million deficit in its mental health system budget. A shortfall in state funds combined with the increased costs of providing services is undercutting the efficiency of programs and stretching providers to their limit.

The resolution calls on Gov. Josh Shapiro and the state General Assembly to commit to a long-term solution to close spending gaps and to increase the state allocation for community-based services for the next five to 10 years.

The goal is to pull the mental health system back from the brink of crisis and possible collapse, Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said. “All counties are facing this problem.”

Commissioner Jean Foschi recently attended a meeting of the mental health services committee of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. During that meeting, representatives and advocates for service providers encouraged county officials to lobby state lawmakers and to pass a resolution in support of increased funding.

“They told us we have to keep talking about it and to press them on the issue,” Foschi said. “This resolution is another good thing for us to do. If we do not do this, we will not get the money and that will be catastrophic to Cumberland County.”

Since early April, the county has hosted several town hall meetings to receive public input and to promote awareness of the problem. One goal has been to encourage residents to lobby state lawmakers to boost state funding to avert county budget cuts to offset the projected $2.5 million deficit.

Each town hall drew a diverse crowd to talk about unaddressed needs and the impact of fiscal struggles, Mental Health Director Annie Strite said Wednesday. “It was touching and challenging to hear some of the stories.”

Advocates for the National Alliance on Mental Illness stepped up their lobbying effort with face-to-face meetings with legislative leaders, Strite said. School districts are getting involved by way of teachers, counselors and social workers, she said.

“I would like to point out the all-hands, all-in effort here of trying to get this to the right decision makers,” Eichelberger said.

Commissioner Vince DiFlippo was cautiously optimistic. “The word is starting to get out,” he said. “The key thing here is we have to make sure that our state legislature understands that this is not a one-year fix. It has to be a multiyear solution.”

Commissioners have delayed a decision on potential cuts in contracts with mental health service providers. It has been the past practice with many of the contracts to submit changes in staffing levels and programs within 60 days prior to the expiration of the contract on June 30. That 60-day grace period started on April 30.

“Are we facing any imminent decision here with the contracts?” Eichelberger asked Strite during a finance meeting Wednesday.

“Not today,” she said in response. “We are scrutinizing these contracts very thoroughly. We’re going through them to see what has changed, what is changing and asking ‘Is this is a need or a want?’ If it’s a need we need to take a serious look at it. If it’s a want, then maybe we can wait to see how the governor’s budget shakes out.”

In early March, Shapiro proposed a state budget that included $20 million more in mental health funding for Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. Cumberland County officials expect long negotiations among state lawmakers before a decision is reached. Meanwhile, the commissioners will have to decide sooner than later on whether there should be program cuts.

Time is of the essence, Strite said. “We want to be sending our contracts through. We have smaller providers who rely exclusively on funds from the county to pay their staff.”