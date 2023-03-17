Cumberland County commissioners tabled a proposal Wednesday to accept a $1.5 million state grant to establish a firearms testing unit for the forensic investigation division of the District Attorney’s Office.

The commissioners in October authorized District Attorney Sean McCormack to apply for a Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

The crime and delinquency commission allocated the money toward the purchase of specialized testing equipment and the construction of an addition to the county forensics lab located at 1601 Ritner Highway.

The grant will also cover the salaries and benefits of two full-time lab employees for five fiscal quarters starting in early 2024, division director Eric Radnovich told the commissioners.

Once the grant is spent, however, the county would have to build into its general fund budget the cost to maintain the testing unit. Those annual costs would range from $152,657 in the first year to $176,929 by year five, according to cost projections by McCormack.

Funding the positions would be an ongoing obligation, Commissioner Chairman Gary Eichelberger said Wednesday.

“I’m not against it,” Commissioner Vince DiFilippo said, referring to the concept of a firearms testing unit. “My concern is future years. I request another week.” DiFilippo made the motion to delay a decision on accepting the grant.

Commissioner Jean Foschi asked whether the county would be obligated under the grant to maintain both positions once the money runs out. She questioned whether there would be enough work to justify hiring two employees.

McCormack said that while it is possible to cross-train one person to do the work of both a firearms expert and NIBIN technician, there is plenty of caseload already to keep two people busy.

Short for the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, NIBIN is a database where expended bullet casings can be compared with ballistic imagery from other jurisdictions to generate leads on possible matches used in violent crime.

“We talk all the time about how Cumberland County is the fastest growing county in Pennsylvania,” McCormack said Wednesday. “As commissioners, you’re trying to manage that growth. As the chief law enforcement officer, I look at it from the perspective of how is this growth changing the ways crimes are committed in this county.”

During his career as a prosecutor, McCormack said he has seen a shift in violent crime from fistfights and knife attacks to criminals who are very quick to use a gun.

“Cumberland County is not immune to that,” McCormack said. “The Susquehanna River is not a barrier stopping gun violence from coming over here. We need to have a timely and comprehensive tracing of all guns being used in crimes.”

Currently, police departments in Cumberland County have to ship firearms to the state police crime lab for testing. There, Cumberland County cases have to compete for priority with active cases from the state's 66 other counties. As a result, it could take weeks or even months for test results to come back.

Back in October, McCormick said that Cumberland County could offset future personnel costs by opening the firearms testing unit to adjoining counties and then charging those counties a fee for processing firearms.

That idea came up briefly again during discussions Wednesday. McCormick said that while Dauphin County has expressed a verbal interest in using a Cumberland County testing unit, there is no written commitment because the testing unit has not been established.

Eichelberger said he was concerned about whether Cumberland County would have enough time and manpower to handle the additional demands of testing firearms from other counties.

“I don’t want us to become PSP [state police] lab,” McCormick said. “We’ve be very careful to put the priority on Cumberland County cases.”

When it comes to DNA and fingerprint analysis, the county has already seen the benefit of having its own forensics lab, McCormick said. Cumberland County has the opportunity to build out the capital costs of a firearms testing unit using grant funds, he said.

“This is not just another shiny tool for the [forensics] lab,” McCormick said. “This is a tool that we definitely could use. It will put us in a position to be able to solve crimes and hopefully to prevent crime.”

Photos: Medal of honor awarded posthumously at Cumberland County's annual Fire & EMS Memorial Service