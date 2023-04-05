At least for now, Cumberland County commissioners are holding off making a decision on potential cuts in contracts with mental health service providers.

The commissioners agreed Wednesday to wait and see whether recent efforts to promote awareness of the looming fiscal crisis could move state lawmakers to boost funding.

On Monday, the county held the first of what could be a series of town hall meetings on the importance of access to services that are in jeopardy due to a projected $2.5 million budget deficit.

For many in the audience, the event was a call to action to lobby state officials on the need to shift from level funding for years on end to a sustainable allocation formula.

During a finance committee meeting Wednesday, Mental Health Director Annie Strite recommended the commissioners hold off a decision on contract cuts until a new state budget is enacted.

The county has supporters who are reaching out to lawmakers with phone calls, letters and emails drawing as much attention as possible to what could develop into a perfect storm of more suicides, homelessness and incarceration, Strite said. This lobbying effort may be gaining traction.

On March 29, her department received a directive from the Pennsylvania Bureau of Fiscal Management requesting that all counties submit information on projected deficits in their mental health service budgets. There is hope that the state Department of Human Services could find the money to backfill shortfalls for fiscal year 2022-23, Strite said.

In addition, the county received an email recently from the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania requesting information on projects for fiscal year 2023-24, Strite said. “Efforts are underway to make a case for additional monies for the governor’s budget.”

There is cause for concern. It has been the past practice with many of the contracts to submit any changes in staffing levels and programs within 60 days prior to the expiration of the contract on June 30. That 60-day grace period starts on April 30.

Moving too quickly on program cuts could result in worker layoffs with no guarantee that those staff members would want to return to work once funding has stabilized, Strite said. Already, service providers are having difficulty filling vacancies because the pay scale does not always align with the heavy demands of the workload, she said.

While the county may be able to invoke the 60-day grace period at other times during a contract year, most providers can’t just turn operations off and on, Commissioner Chairman Gary Eichelberger said. “There’s a strong potential that you are going to lose providers.”

Strite said her department has already developed four scenarios of program cuts that could offset the budget deficit. However, every scenario impacts at least one residential treatment program that could cause a negative ripple effect on the whole human services system, she said. “There will likely be consequences.”