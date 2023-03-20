Cumberland County commissioners last week hired a Harrisburg firm to conduct a structural analysis of the barn the county uses as part of its recycling center at 1001 Claremont Road.

The commissioners agreed to pay Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc. $16,020 to identify maintenance issues and to determine if it is feasible to expand the scope of recycling programs offered to county residents.

“I’m always talking with the [county recycling and waste] authority over where to go in the future,” recycling coordinator Justin Miller told the commissioners last week. “We feel there are programs that have some merit in offering — in particular, paper shredding. We have a grant to buy the equipment.”

The county uses the barn in its operation to recycle electronics and household hazardous waste. Aside from paper shredding, the authority is exploring the feasibility of recycling appliances and waste tires.

But expanding offerings would require changes in the size and layout of the barn, Miller said. “We have made the barn work, but it’s rudimentary. It presents some challenges to us. It would really be nice logistically to do improvements there. The first step would be a structural analysis.”

Brent Durham, county director of facilities management, briefed the commissioners last week on some of the known issues with the building.

Like any barn, it was built to house animals and store hay, Durham said. “What do you need for those? You need air movement. That building has a ton of air movement. There are birds. There are bats. If you want to take this barn and make it into facility where you’re going to put in shredding equipment, you really need to address air infiltration and that’s going to come to a significant expense.

“There’s a foundation issue at the front of that building that’s going to need significant repair,” Durham said, adding some of the wood frames are rotted due to seepage. Plus, there are practical considerations.

“You can spend money on the study,” he told the commissioners. “You can fix the foundation and all that, but you’re still going to have a barn in the end. The barn is of very minimal use to us. You can’t store furniture there because it would get dirty and develop an odor. It’s very limited as to what we can store.”

The analysis, which is expected to take about two months to complete, will examine what can be done to retain the look of the barn while changing the interior drastically, Miller said. “We’ve developed schematics of other options. We can get into those a little deeper once we get the results of the study.

“We’re cognizant that there are probably people who are sensitive about tearing the barn down,” Miller said. “We want to show some diligence, that we’re aware of that and are taking that into consideration. We would like to see it repurposed. We don’t want to see it torn down.”

Director of Planning Kirk Stoner said the analysis would not only examine future options, but whether it is safe to continue to use the building for the electronics and household hazardous waste programs.

“If it [the analysis] comes back and recommends repairs, you have to address that to make sure we’re protecting our employees and customers,” Stoner told commissioners.

Commissioner Chairman Gary Eichelberger called the analysis a logical proceeding.

“We have no knowledge now to tell us what would be salvageable,” Eichelberger said. “So if we’re going to do something with the building, this study would let us know what the options are.”

