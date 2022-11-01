Cumberland County Commissioners engage in shouting match in dispute over Right-to-Know request

Two Cumberland County commissioners engaged in a shouting match last week over whether it was appropriate for Chairman Gary Eichelberger to use a Right-to-Know request to access emails former commissioner Rick Rovegno sent to county employees.

Near the end of the county commissioners workshop meeting Thursday, Eichelberger argued with vice chair Jean Foschi over the merits of his request, with both commissioners accusing the other of political posturing in the lead-up to next year’s municipal election when all three commissioner seats will be on the ballot.

During the public comment period at the meeting, Rovegno asked the county to take a hard look at what kind of Right-to-Know requests are approved, especially in cases where a public official is asking for information about a private citizen.

“My attorney has done research,” Rovegno said, referring to an opinion handed down by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. “The purpose of the Right-to-Know law is to empower citizens by affording them access to information regarding the workings of government.

“The law is designed to promote access to official government information, to prohibit secrets by the actions of public officials and to make public officials accountable for their actions,” said Rovegno, who served as a county commissioner from 1999 to 2011. “Some time ago, I became aware that I, and by extension my brother and my wife, were the subject of a right-to-know action by commissioner Eichelberger. We were not informed that our emails were being looked into. I don’t think it’s right and that certainly we should have been notified.”

Rovegno said he has contacted several state lawmakers to inquire if the current law could be amended to require notification in cases where a private citizen is the subject of a government inquiry.

In response, Eichelberger asked County Solicitor Keith Brenneman, who signed off on the Right-to-Know request, whether his request violated any law. “To my knowledge, no,” Brenneman said. “There is no requirement for notification unless there’s an appeal, and then that information needs to be made available to the third party.”

Claremont sale

Foschi, the lone Democrat of the three county commissioners, wanted to know the substance of Eichelberger’s request.

“An individual has every right to do a RTK request,” she said. “But I don’t know if this was done by an individual or was it done as an elected official? Those two things to me are very different. I would appreciate knowing how that worked before moving forward.

“Certainly, any public official that would pursue information about a private citizen is behaving in what I would consider to be a despicable manner,” Foschi said. “Private citizens are private citizens. Doing this sort of thing as an elected official or from taxpayer-funded property would not be appropriate.”

Before the meeting adjourned, Eichelberger reponded.

“Some things are just worth correcting the record on, especially when other commissioners decide to pick up the issue,” Eichelberger said. “The RTK request involving Mr. Rovegno is not an RTK aimed at a random citizen. The root of that request was simply because Mr. Rovegno, for over a year now, has been a key purveyor of some key disinformation that has surrounded our divestiture of the Claremont nursing home facility.”

Rovegno left Thursday’s workshop meeting before Eichelberger and Foschi had their exchange over the merits of the request. Rovegno returned Monday to dispute the statement by Eichelberger that the emails included references to Claremont and the sale proceeds.

“There are no communications in any of these emails to any county staff,” said Rovegno, who advocated against the county’s sale of Claremont and has also pushed for the idea of a benevolence fund as a possible use of proceeds from that sale along with the Friends of Claremont grassroots group.

“Anything that I had to say on Claremont was either at a public meeting or in communication with elected officials, not county staff.”

“I stand by my statements,” Eichelberger said Monday. “Frankly, I’m not interested in perpetuating this and wasting the commissioners’ time.”

Divide over ‘despicable’

Eichelberger also objected during Thursday’s meeting to the word “despicable” as used by Foschi.

“I didn’t use ‘despicable’ in terms of you,” Foschi told Eichelberger. “I said it would be despicable for any elected official to use their taxpayer provided email address or equipment to go after a private citizen.”

“That certainly implies that’s the situation that exists here,” Eichelberger said.

During a heated back-and-forth exchange Eichelberger kept insisting, with a raised voice, that “I have the floor” while Foschi spoke over him, accusing Eichelberger of speaking in generalities without providing proof.

“You’re gearing up for an election season, that’s what’s going on here,” Foschi told Eichelberger at one point. “That’s exactly what’s going on here,” Eichelberger responded while reaching over to poke her with a pen.

“You’re using statements and lies to push your agenda forward,” Foschi said.

“These are not lies,” Eichelberger said. “You love to shout people down, don’t you?”

Near the end of the exchange, Eichelberger mentioned Rovegno directly. “He needs to understand that he’s not above the law and that the rules apply to him as everyone else.”

Legal request

The Sentinel Monday contacted Melissa Melewsky, a media law attorney with the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association. She was familiar with recent press reports on the controversy.

“Yes, it was absolutely legal,” Melewsky said. “He [Eichelberger] can do it. So can any other member of the public and the press. For what it’s worth, the press does that kind of thing every day. The implications may be different because we’re dealing with a former elected official but, from a legal perspective, he [Eichelberger] enjoys the same public access rights as any other member of the public or press.”

She said Eichelberger’s actions are in line with the intent of the Right-to-Know Law.

“The law exists so that members of the public have a window into how their government is functioning and whether or not it is functioning with guidance from outside parties is certainly part of that,” Melewsky said. “Public records and government transparency laws exist so that the public can understand how and why policy decisions are made. Many times, those decisions are laid out as communications between government officials and third parties. Ultimately, whether it’s appropriate or not is the question for the public to decide.”