Cumberland County commissioners divided over timing of pay study

In a somewhat uncommon split vote, the Cumberland County commissioners were divided Monday on whether to go forward with a county pay study, given the current economic conditions.

Commissioner Gary Eichelberger was vocally opposed to doing a wage and salary benchmarking for county employees given the tight labor market and unpredictable inflation; but his colleagues were less confident that conditions would ease in the near term as the county, like many entities, struggles to recruit.

“I’m very disappointed it continues to be brought forward and pushed as some sort of 'one fell swoop' solution to our recruitment issues,” Eichelberger said during last week’s workshop discussion on the issue.

The pay study would take a snapshot of a labor market that is “highly disrupted,” Eichelberger said, and would potentially “set a new and much higher base” for the county’s largest fiscal outlay, which is the compensation of employees.

Eichelberger suggested that the county delay the issue of the pay study contract to economic consultant Evergreen Solutions by six months to a year.

But Eichelberger was alone in believing this would make a difference; his colleagues, Jean Foschi and Vince DiFilippo, voted to move forward immediately.

“With all due respect, I think that due to the situation our country and the world is in right now, I think the timing is perfect to do this,” DiFilippo said.

“I really think the changes in the job skills that are apparent now, many employers having people work from home, I don’t think that’s going to change,” DiFilippo said.

The study would not bind the county to changing certain wages by certain amounts and is intended only as a reference, according to county staff, Foschi and DiFilippo.

The local labor market remains tight, with signs that slack may return only gradually.

Cumberland County’s unemployment rate for October 2021 was 3.6%, according to data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics; in October 2019, county unemployment was 3.5%, indicating unemployment has declined back to pre-pandemic levels.

However, the county’s labor pool of just over 130,000 resident workers is still about 3,500 people shy of where it was two years ago, a consistent shortfall around the nation that is generally attributed to ongoing COVID illness and difficulties for returning workers in finding child care.

Average wages spiked during 2020, although this can be deceptive given high unemployment and the higher job loss rates among lower-wage workers in the service industry.

But earnings continued to grow in 2021, albeit at a slower pace, even as unemployment plummeted. As of the second quarter of 2021, the most recent period available, workers employed in Cumberland County were making on average 4.8% more than they were two years prior, even with inflation factored in.

Cumberland County’s 2022 budget pegs employee pay at just under $90 million, out of an overall annual budget cost of $291 million.

