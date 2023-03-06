Cumberland County Commissioners recently certified $1.5 million in 2023 funds to the county’s Farmland Preservation Program.

The annual certification allocates funds to the program, which allows the county to apply for match-funding from the state.

Specifically, the commissioners certified a county general fund contribution of $850,000, a Silver Spring Township contribution of $540,857, and Clean and Green rollback interest and private donations totaling $125,504.

The total, $1,516,361, was used to obtain an additional $2,323,759 in state funding. When federal funding is added on, it brings the total allocated to farmland preservation to $3,964,968 for 2023, according to a county news release.

“Since 1989, the county has preserved 204 farms covering 22,533 acres,” Commissioner Vince DiFilippo said. “We’re proud to partner with our municipalities and the state to continuing preserving prime farmland for generations to come. We are on target to reach our goal to preserve 30,000 acres by 2030.”

With the nearly $4 million in allocated funding, an estimated 1,050 acres of prime farmland are expected to be preserved in 2023.

“We are grateful for all the donations we receive from our residents and businesses who wish to help preserve our farmland,” senior planning manager Stephanie Williams said. “Every dollar donated goes towards the preservation of county farms and generates at least one dollar in matching funds from the state.”

The Agricultural Conservation Easement Program protects prime farmland and incorporates the use of county, state, federal and local funds to purchase conservation easements on farmland from landowners.

County farmers are paid to place restrictions on the land to maintain and permanently preserve functional farmland, according to the county. The land continues to be the farmer’s private property and they retain all privileges of land ownership, except the ability to sell the land for nonagricultural development or to develop the land for nonagricultural purposes.

A conservation easement is permanent; if a landowner wishes to sell the land, the easement is transferred, and the new landowner must continue to use the property exclusively for agriculture.