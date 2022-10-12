Cumberland County commissioners award $7.1 million in ARPA grants

Cumberland County commissioners Wednesday awarded 17 organizations $7.1 million in grants from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

During a finance meeting, commissioners reviewed a list of recommended awards for programs that improve the physical health and mental health of county residents directly or indirectly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is making grants available to support health initiatives, infrastructure projects and business/nonprofit COVID-19 recovery efforts. No decisions have been on the other two categories of county pandemic recovery grants.

ARPA was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021. The legislation includes $350 billion for eligible state, county and local governments.

Of the $350 billion, Cumberland County was awarded $49,214,152. In September 2021, the commissioners approved the allocation of $2.5 million of ARPA money to three local higher education institutions, awarding $1.4 million to Central Penn College, $600,000 to Messiah University and $500,000 to Shippensburg University.

Since then, the county has developed a process on how to allocate the remaining $46.7 million. The action taken Wednesday represents the first round of grants awarded under that process.